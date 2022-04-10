Henry Cejudo hilariously blames Ian Garry for stealing his title of "king of cringe" 

Henry Cejudo recently offered his take on Ian Garry's performance at UFC and the way he interacted with the fans during his post-fight octagon interview. He argued that the Irishman had usurped the throne of 'King of Cringe' that previously belonged to him.

'The Future' featured in a welterweight bout against Darian Weeks to round out the UFC 273 preliminary card. He managed to outperform Weeks over the course of three rounds and walked away with a unanimous decision win.

The judges scored the contest 29-28, 20-27, and 30-27 in Garry's favor. With his win against Weeks, the Irishman recorded his second win in as many fights in the UFC. Furthermore, he bolstered his unbeaten record to 9-0.

In a post on Twitter, Henry Cejudo blamed Garry for taking over as the new 'King of Cringe' after the Irishman tried to get the fans in attendance at the VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena to sing the 'Olé Chant' during his octagon interview with Jon Anik. The chant is popularly used by football fans all over Europe.

"That's it everybody, Ian Garry just stole my title of king of cringe!"

Ian Garry hopes to emulate Georges St-Pierre

In the aftermath of his decisive win against Darian Weeks, Ian Garry revealed that he hopes to follow in the footsteps of UFC legend Georges St-Pierre while in conversation with Megan Olivi for ESPN MMA.

Taking inspiration from the way St-Pierre beat fighters at their own game, be it striking or wrestling, Garry revealed that he hoped to do the same.

"As we grow, I also have to do what [Georges St-Pierre] did. I also have to beat people at their own game. I also have to take down wrestlers. I'll start to outstrike strikers and I want to be, I want to be able to do absolutely everything to anybody on this planet and it comes with time, Megan."

In the wake of a relatively uninspiring win against Weeks, Garry repeatedly admitted that he had a lot of room to grow. However, considering the fact that he is only 24-years-old with barely 9 fights under his belt, the Dubliner still has time to hone his craft.

