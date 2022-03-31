"He's a powerhouse in the game" - Robert Whittaker predicts the winner of Alexander Volkanovski vs. Chan Sung Jung

Robert Whittaker feels there's only one possible outcome in the upcoming featherweight title matchup between Alexander Volkanovski and 'The Korean Zombie' Chan Sung Jung.

Volkanovski and Jung are set to collide in the main event of UFC 273 on April 9. The pay-per-view event will take place at the VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena in Jacksonville, Florida.

Ahead of the fight, former middleweight champion Whittaker told James Lynch he favors Volkanovski to retain the 145-pound title against Jung.

According to 'The Reaper,' Volkanovski is much better-rounded compared to 'The Korean Zombie' in all aspects of the fight. With that said, Whittaker believes his compatriot is likely to pick up a comfortable victory at UFC 273.

Whittaker also claimed that while Jung has knockout power, Volkanovski is one of the most durable fighters around and will not go down easily in the fight.

"Honestly, I think Volk gets it done, just because he's a powerhouse in the game. He's just so solid across the board skill-wise and he's tough as nails, he's absolutely tough as nails, you see that in every one of his fights and he will not get out of there, so I think he takes that."

Check out Whittaker's prediction in the video below:

Robert Whittaker weighs in on upcoming opponent Marvin Vettori

Robert Whittaker is ready to begin yet another quest to recapture the middleweight throne.

'The Reaper' is set to take on former title challenger Marvin Vettori at UFC 275 in June. Both Whittaker and Vettori have lost a pair of bouts each against 'The Last Stylebender' but remain top contenders in the division.

A win at UFC 275, set to mark the promotion's return to Singapore, could put either man right back in the title picture.

Whittaker knows that Vettori is a very well-rounded fighter and could cause him problems on the feet, as well as on the ground. During an interaction with World Wide of Sports, he praised Vettori's cardio and referred to him as a dangerous opponent.

"He's a tough cookie. He's very tough, he's resilient and he's got cardio for days - he's well rounded. Those sort of traits altogether make for a very dangerous opponent."

Nevertheless, Whittaker will look to get past 'The Italian Dream' and stake his claim for a third crack at adding the opening blemish to Adesanya's middleweight record.

