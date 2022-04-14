"I’m rooting for you" - Ali Abdelaziz wishes Tony Ferguson luck for Michael Chandler fight

In a recent post on social media, Dominance MMA top dog Ali Abdelaziz rallied behind Tony Ferguson ahead of his highly-anticipated fight against Michael Chandler.

The Egyptian responded to a picture that was posted by Ferguson. In his post, he wished the No.7-ranked UFC lightweight good fortune as he prepares to compete in perhaps his toughest test yet.

However, Abdelaziz's support for 'El Cucuy' comes as a pleasant surprise, owing to the turbulent nature of Ferguson's relationship with his top client, Khabib Nurmagomedov.

Check out Ali Abdelaziz's tweet right below:

"Good luck on your next fight Tony, I’m rooting for you, best of luck."

Tony Ferguson is set to lock horns with Michael Chandler at UFC 274. The fight is scheduled to take place on Saturday, May 7, at the Footprint Center in Phoenix, Arizona.

Michael Chandler shows off striking skills ahead of Tony Ferguson clash

In a recent post on social media, Michael Chandler offered fans some insight into the progress of his training camp ahead of his highly-anticipated lightweight clash against Tony Ferguson.

'Iron' took to Instagram to share some extremely impressive footage of himself hitting the pads on the beach. In his caption, he described why it was an effective workout and helps with developing endurance.

Check out Michael Chandler's post on Instagram below:

"Sometimes you just have to get sand between your toes. Beach work with [Henri Hooft] If you’ve never done a workout on the beach, it’s harder than it looks. Every step labored, every movement is stymied, fatigue sets in with every step. But it was fun and we got it done. See you at the top!"

At 38 years old, Ferguson boasts a pro-MMA record of 26-6. He enters his next bout on the back of three consecutive losses at the hands of elite lightweights Justin Gaethje, Charles Oliveira and Beneil Dariush.

Chandler, on the other hand, has a record of 22-7. He comes into his UFC 274 clash against Ferguson with two setbacks against Charles Oliveira and Justin Gaethje on the trot.

