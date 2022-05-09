"First time?" - Dustin Poirier trolls himself and Justin Gaethje with James Franco's viral meme

Dustin Poirier is trying to see the funny side of him and former opponent Justin Gaethje's submission losses in title fights to Khabib Nurmagomedov and Charles Oliveira. Poirier has fought for the title against both 'The Eagle' and 'Do Bronx', at UFC 242 and UFC 269 respectively, losing via rear-naked choke submission on both occasions.

Gaethje suffered the same fate against Nurmagomedov at UFC 254 and most recently against Oliveira at UFC 274 this past weekend. Poirier shared a popular meme from the anthology movie 'The Ballad of Buster Scruggs' to poke fun at himself and 'The Highlight'.

The meme refers to the "first time?" line said by American actor James Franco's unnamed cowboy character in the movie. He says it to another man while they are both standing on the gallows with their heads in nooses.

Poirier and Gaethje find themselves in a difficult position in terms of the title picture in the lightweight division after having lost two title fights each. They must now start from scratch yet again and pick up some big wins if they fancy a third crack at the title. If not, they could also consider a change in weight classes in a bid to start afresh.

Dustin Poirier wants to rematch Charles Oliveira but will he get what he wants?

Dustin Poirier wants a rematch against former lightweight champion Charles Oliveira. After 'Do Bronx' picked up a first-round win over Gaethje this past weekend, Poirier took to Twitter to call for a rematch with the Brazilian.

The Diamond @DustinPoirier I want Charles. Thats the fucken fight I want Charles. Thats the fucken fight

It's unlikely that Poirier will be afforded an immediate rematch with Oliveira, who's set to fight for the title next. The Brazilian has no shortage of potential opponents right now. During his customary post-fight octagon interview at UFC 274, the 32-year-old called out former two-division champion Conor McGregor.

The Irishman responded by saying that although he is unwilling to make the grueling cut to 155lbs again, he's giving it some thought because of his undefeated status against Brazilians inside the octagon. McGregor is expected to return to the octagon later this year.

Islam Makhachev has also demanded a title shot against Charles Oliveira next and, given his impeccable record inside the octagon lately, it will be hard for the promotion to deny him.

Makhachev Islam @MAKHACHEVMMA #UFC274 Congrats Charles and see you in AbuDhabi for vacant Congrats Charles and see you in AbuDhabi for vacant 🏆 #UFC274

