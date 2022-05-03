Joe Rogan compares Khabib Nurmagomedov's finishes of Justin Gaethje and Conor McGregor - "This is Khabib's respect for Gaethje as a person"

Joe Rogan believes the way Khabib Nurmagomedov defeated Justin Gaethje was a sign of respect. Analyzing 'The Eagle's successful title defense against 'The Highlight', Rogan explained the key differences between this victory and his submission over Conor McGregor.

The Irishman and Nurmagomedov had a violent and heated rivalry in their fight build-up. It even led to an unprecedented brawl after the fight ended.

In contrast, the Dagestani-born fighter and Justin Gaethje are friends and share the same manager. Rogan even revealed that the American had helped Nurmagomedov during his weight-cutting, something 'The Eagle' often struggled with.

During a recent episode of The Joe Rogan Experience, the UFC commentator said:

"Khabib chooses to smash you. He smashes people. If you look at the Justin Gaethje fight, he also submitted Gaethje.. They do like each other. Justin actually helped Khabib cut weight... When they had that fight, Khabib liked him, so he decided, 'I'm just gonna submit that dude.'"

Joe Rogan would follow up with what he believes is the biggest difference between Khabib's relationship with the Gaethje and McGregor: Respect.

Rogan explained:

"He chose a way to beat him a way that he wouldn't have chosen to beat Conor. When he was on top of Conor, he was smashing his face... just beating the f**k out of him. Against Justin, he went for the armbar. Which is unusual for him. But this is Khabib's respect for Gaethje as a person, as a fighter."

'The Eagle' retired from the UFC after his victory over Justin Gaethje. Undefeated as a professional, Nurmagomedov has cemented himself as one of the greatest MMA fighters of all time.

Watch Joe Rogan's analysis here:

Justin Gaethje has a second chance at the lightweight belt

'The Highlight' has only fought once since his loss to Khabib Nurmagomedov in 2020. In 2021, Gaethje accepted a fight with the highly regarded Michael Chandler.

The two men put on a Fight of the Night performance, and the result has put Gaethje back in contention for the lightweight title. On May 7, at UFC 274, Charles Oliveira will be standing in his way.

'Do Bronx' could yet prove to be 'The Highlight's toughest test. The Brazilian boasts many impressive records inside the octagon. The lightweight champion has the most submissions and most finishes in UFC history. Currently the No.5-ranked pound-for-pounder fighter in the UFC, Oliveira will be aiming to succesfully defend his belt for a second time.

Edited by John Cunningham