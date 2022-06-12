UFC 275 bonuses: Which fighters took home $50,000?

UFC's first pay-per-view event in Singapore, UFC 275, delivered several exciting moments of entertainment for MMA fans around the world. Jiri Prochazka and Glover Teixeira locked horns in the main event of the card in a five-round title fight.

The co-main event featured another title fight between Taila Santos and flyweight queen Valentina Shevchenko.

Silvana Gomez Juarez, Hayisaer Maheshate, Jack Della Maddalena, Jake Matthews, and Zhang Weili had impressive outings on June 11 and delivered spectacular finishes. They were awarded the 'Performance of the Night' bonus for their efforts and took home $50,000 each.

Aaron Bronsteter @aaronbronsteter Gate: $1,546,732 USD

Attendance: 10,787 (sold out, 16th consecutive sell out with full capacity, sporting event gate record)



Bonuses:



Fight of the Night: Glover vs. Jiri

Performances of the Night: Matthews, Juarez, Maheshate, Weili, Della Maddalena (all who scored a finish) Gate: $1,546,732 USDAttendance: 10,787 (sold out, 16th consecutive sell out with full capacity, sporting event gate record)Bonuses:Fight of the Night: Glover vs. JiriPerformances of the Night: Matthews, Juarez, Maheshate, Weili, Della Maddalena (all who scored a finish)

Prochazka and Teixeira blew the roof off the Singapore Indoor Stadium on June 11 and provided pure entertainment for combat sports fans around the world. The two 205-pounders traded leather for nearly 25 minutes and deservedly got the 'Fight of the Night' honor. Both fighters were given a bonus cheque of $50,000 each.

Shevchenko, Prochazka, and Weili were selected as the Crypto.com 'Fan Bonus' winners. 'Bullet' won $30,000 in bitcoin, and Prochazka and Weili got $20,000 and $10,000 in bitcoin, respectively.

Aaron Bronsteter @aaronbronsteter

1) Valentina Shevchenko ($30,000 in Bitcoin)

2) Jiri Prochazka ($20,000 in Bitcoin)

3) Zhang Weili ($10,000 in Bitcoin) Fan Bonus of the Night Winners for #UFC275 1) Valentina Shevchenko ($30,000 in Bitcoin)2) Jiri Prochazka ($20,000 in Bitcoin)3) Zhang Weili ($10,000 in Bitcoin) Fan Bonus of the Night Winners for #UFC275:1) Valentina Shevchenko ($30,000 in Bitcoin)2) Jiri Prochazka ($20,000 in Bitcoin)3) Zhang Weili ($10,000 in Bitcoin)

UFC 275 ended with the crowning of a new light heavyweight champion

The headlining fight of UFC 275 ended in an unexpected, arguably shocking manner.

In his first title defense, Glover Teixeira took on Jiri Prochazka in the main event of UFC 275. The fight was an incredible back-and-forth war. Both fighters gave their all in the contest, and it seemed like Teixeira was on his way to a decision win. However, in a move perhaps no one anticipated, Prochazka managed to snatch the victory by submitting the jiu-jitsu ace with a rear naked choke in the fifth round. 'Denisa' won the fight with less than 30 seconds to spare.

In the co-main event, Valentina Shevchenko squared off against Taila Santos for the seventh title defense. 'Bullet' had a rough day at work as Santos scored multiple takedowns on Shevchenko and threatened her with numerous submission attempts.

The flyweight champion kept her composure and did well in the championship rounds. In the end, the fight was scored a split decision in favor of Shevchenko.

Zhang Weili and Joanna Jędrzejczyk had their second encounter on the main card of UFC 275. Weili dominated Jędrzejczyk on the ground in the opening round and then proceeded to knock her out cold with a spinning back fist in the second round. The finish was followed by Jędrzejczyk announcing her retirement from the sport.

Jake Matthews vs. Andre Fialho was bumped up from the prelims after Manel Kape vs. Rogerio Bontorin was scrapped. Matthews bounced back from his loss to Sean Brady and scored a spectacular knockout in the second round.

The main card opened with a welterweight scrap between Jack Della Maddalena and Ramazan Emeev. After fighting off a submission attempt, Maddalena scored an impressive knockout victory against the Dagestani in the opening round of the fight.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far