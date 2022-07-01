UFC 276 crackstream, Reddit stream and buffstream alternatives: How you can legally watch the event

UFC 276: Adesanya vs. Cannonier will be the next big pay-per-view offering from the MMA juggernaut, and the fight card is loaded from top to bottom. The event is set to go down on July 2 at the T-Mobile Arena in Paradise, Nevada.

In the headliner, reigning champion Israel Adesanya will put his 185-pound title on the line against No.2-ranked contender Jared Cannonier. 'The Last Stylebender' will look to make his fifth successful title defense when he takes on 'The Killa Gorilla'.

Taking the co-main event spot will be a featherweight title clash between defending champion Alexander Volkanovski and former titleholder Max Holloway. The pair will collide in a trilogy bout with the champion looking to go 3-0 against the challenger.

The main card will also see No.4-ranked middleweight contender Sean Strickland take on former Glory kickboxing champion Alex Pereira, with the winner potentially getting the next shot at the middleweight crown.

In another intriguing matchup, rising bantamweight prospect Sean O'Malley will go up against Pedro Munhoz in a potential main-card opener.

There are multiple crackstream, Reddit stream, and buffstream alternatives to watch the event.

UFC 276 - Television and Live Streaming

Read on to find out all the necessary details about television channels and online platforms where you can legally watch the upcoming pay-per-view in the United States, the United Kingdom, and India.

United States

The entire fight card will be available for streaming on ESPN Plus. The pay-per-view is priced at $74.99 for existing ESPN Plus subscribers. Plans are available at $74.99 per year.

The UFC Bundle is an excellent option for non-subscribers to get access to ESPN Plus at a pocket-friendly rate. It comes with a one-year subscription to the platform along with access to UFC 276 at $99.98.

The Disney Plus Bundle is another alternative that costs $83.98 in total. This includes the pay-per-view and $13.99 per month for access to ESPN Plus, Disney Plus and ad-inclusive Hulu.

The preliminary card will also be available on ESPN Deportes (Spanish) and ESPN News, written as ESPNews, which is currently accessible via Hulu Live TV, Sling TV, Fubo TV, Vidgo, AT&T TV and YouTube TV. All of these platforms have their own subscriptions.

The early prelims will be available for streaming on UFC Fight Pass as well, which is available at a cost of $9.99 per month or $95.99 per year. This will give you access to live UFC prelims and the full library of previous UFC and affiliate promotional fights.

United Kingdom

The prelims and main card will be broadcast live on BT Sport 1 in the United Kingdom and simulcast on the BT Sport app and website. Contract-free monthly passes are available at £25, which can be canceled at any time. BT Broadband ownership is not required to purchase the passes.

However, those who want a long-term subscription added to their existing BT Broadband or BT TV packages can go for the 'Sport' contract at £15 a month or the premium 'Big Sport' contract at £40 a month. Sky TV customers can also add BT Sport to their television with a £20 per month contract.

India

In India, the main card will be available for streaming live on the Sony LIV app and website with a premium subscription. Plans are available at Rs. 299 per month, Rs. 699 for six months and Rs. 999 for a full year. The event will also be broadcast on Sony TEN 2 (English) and Sony TEN 3 (Hindi) on television.

Watch Adesanya vs. Cannonier fight preview below:

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far