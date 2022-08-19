UFC 278 crackstream, Reddit stream and buffstream alternatives: How you can legally watch the event

UFC 278: Usman vs. Edwards 2 will be the next pay-per-view event from the MMA promotion, and the fight card is loaded with a series of exciting matchups. The event is set to go down this Saturday, August 20, at the Vivint Arena in Salt Lake City, Utah.

At the top of the UFC 278 pay-per-view main card, welterweight king Kamaru Usman will look to make a sixth successful title defense as he takes on No.2-ranked contender Leon Edwards. 'The Nigerian Nightmare' will meet 'Rocky' for a second time after previously outpointing the Brit in late 2015.

Watch the UFC 278: Usman vs. Edwards 2 fight preview below:

Taking the co-main event spot at UFC 278 this Saturday will be an intriguing middleweight clash between No.6-contender Paulo Costa and former 185-pound titleholder Luke Rockhold, who is returning to action after over three years out of the octagon. Both fighters are coming off two consecutive losses and will be determined to score a statement win.

In another exciting bout, former bantamweight king Jose Aldo will go up against rising prospect Merab Dvalishvili in a thrilling matchup. The Brazilian has re-established himself as a contender in the bantamweight ranks with three consecutive victories and will look to stake his claim for another title shot.

Additionally, the main card of UFC 278 will also feature a potentially action-packed heavyweight showdown between undefeated Alexander Romanov and Marcin Tybura. The 16-0 Moldovan has finished all but one of his opponents throughout his career.

The main card opener will see a compelling light heavyweight contest between Tyson Pedro and Harry Hunsucker.

UFC 278 - Television and Live Streaming

Read on to find out all the necessary details about television channels and online platforms where you can legally watch the upcoming UFC 278 pay-per-view in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Australia, and India.

United States

The entire UFC 278 fight card will be available for streaming on ESPN Plus. The pay-per-view is priced at $74.99 for existing ESPN Plus subscribers. Plans are available at $74.99 per year.

The UFC Bundle is an excellent option for non-subscribers to get access to ESPN Plus at a pocket-friendly rate. It comes with a one-year subscription to the platform along with access to UFC 278 at $99.98.

The Disney Plus Bundle is another alternative that costs $83.98 in total. This includes the pay-per-view and $13.99 per month for access to ESPN Plus, Disney Plus and ad-inclusive Hulu.

The preliminary card will also be available on ESPN Deportes (Spanish) and ESPN News, written as ESPNews, which is currently accessible via Hulu Live TV, Sling TV, Fubo TV, Vidgo, AT&T TV and YouTube TV. All of these platforms have their own subscriptions.

The early prelims will be available for streaming on UFC Fight Pass as well, which is available at a cost of $9.99 per month or $95.99 per year. This will give you access to live UFC prelims and the full library of previous UFC and affiliate promotional fights.

Canada

You can stream all UFC Fight Night events in Canada via TSN. You can log on to TSN with the details of your provider if you get it as part of a cable deal. Otherwise, you can subscribe to the service on a streaming-only basis for $19.99 a month.

For pay-per-view events like UFC 278, you can choose from several pay-per-view providers such as SaskTel, Shaw, Rogers, Bell, Videotron, Telus, or Eastlink, with pricing set at around $64.99.

United Kingdom

The prelims and main card will be broadcast live on BT Sport 1 in the United Kingdom and simulcast on the BT Sport app and website. Contract-free monthly passes are available at £25, which can be canceled at any time. BT Broadband ownership is not required to purchase the passes.

However, those who want a long-term subscription added to their existing BT Broadband or BT TV packages can go for the 'Sport' contract at £15 a month or the premium 'Big Sport' contract at £40 a month. Sky TV customers can also add BT Sport to their television with a £20 per month contract.

Australia

In Australia, all UFC Fight Night cards are available for live streaming on UFC Fight Pass. UFC pay-per-view events are also available in the country through Mainevent, Kayo for AU$54.95.

India

In India, the UFC 278 main card will be available for streaming live on the Sony LIV app and website with a premium subscription. Plans are available at Rs. 299 per month, Rs. 699 for six months, and Rs. 999 for a full year. The event will also be broadcast on Sony TEN 2 (English) and Sony TEN 3 (Hindi) on television.

