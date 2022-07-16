UFC 280 fight card: 3 most likely opponents for Islam Makhachev

UFC 280 takes place in the United Arab Emirates on October 22. As of right now, the event doesn't have any fights booked. However, one man who will likely want to feature is Islam Makhachev. Due to the country's religious roots, many fighters from Dagestan have a preference for fighting in the UAE, with Khabib Nurmagomedov also having competed there.

Islam Makhachev hasn't been confirmed for UFC 280, but the lightweight has stated that he wants to fight in the UAE. So, let's look at the three most likely opponents for the Dagestani fighter.

Michael Chandler seems like a logical next fight for Makhachev. The Russian has already called out 'Iron' on Twitter and stylistically the bout matches up well. Both have a strong wrestling foundation but are also likely to engage in close-quarter striking when in the octagon.

Since joining the promotion, Chandler hasn't had a so-called 'easy' opponent, facing Dan Hooker, Charles Oliveira, Justin Gaethje and, most recently, Tony Ferguson. While 'Iron' only managed to beat Hooker and Ferguson, he did give both Oliveira and Gaethje a run for their money.

During his Chandler callout on Twitter, the Dagestani fighter stated that he has his eyes set on the title. Well, apparently the division's champion has a name and his name is Charles Oliveira.

The Brazilian was stripped of the title due to missing weight ahead of his title defense against Justin Gaethje at UFC 274. 'Do Bronx' went on to beat Gaethje in the first round and is now guaranteed a shot at the vacant title next. Many in the MMA community still see the Brazilian as the rightful champion.

A bout between Makhachev and Oliveira would likely be for the lightweight belt. Former champion and close friend of Makhachev, Khabib Nurmagomedov, has already called for Dana White to make this fight happen at UFC 280.

khabib nurmagomedov @TeamKhabib

Perfect date, Perfect location,Perfect opponents with perfect winning streaks 10 vs 11.

@MAKHACHEVMMA @ufc @danawhite you have no other choice but make Oliveira vs Islam fight in AbuDhabi 22 October.Perfect date, Perfect location,Perfect opponents with perfect winning streaks 10 vs 11.

Beneil Dariush is often an overlooked man within the organization, but the 33-year-old hasn't lost a fight since 2018. Makhachev was scheduled to fight Dariush earlier in the year, but the Iranian-American pulled out due to an injury. This fight makes sense. The winner would surely be the No.1 contender or maybe even interim champion, depending on what the organization wants to do with Oliveira.

Dariush is seemingly keen on the fight and feels he has the beating of the Dagestani fighter. However, Islam Makhachev has his heart set on a title shot. He might be reluctant to take such a high-risk bout without the promise of a belt.

When did the UFC last visit the United Arab Emirates?

The last event to take place at the Etihad Arena in Abu Dhabi was UFC 267: Błachowicz vs. Teixeira. Over 10,000 supporters attended the card that saw Jan Błachowicz lose his title to Glover Teixeira in the main event.

The world's premier MMA organization is no stranger to the UAE, hosting 'Fight Island' events in the country during the COVID-19 pandemic. At the time, it was the only country that allowed the organization to continue hosting events.

The next event in Abu Dhabi, UFC 280, will likely be headlined by Islam Makhachev. The event will feel like home territory for the Dagestani fighter given the country's religious roots.

