UFC 288: Here are the pros picks and odds for the Newark main event

UFC 288 looks set to be one of the most exciting cards of the year as Aljamain Sterling defends the bantamweight title against the returning Henry Cejudo in the main event.

The welterweight division will also have a high-stakes affair, as Belal Muhammad and Gilbert Burns are set to clash as the co-main event in a potential No.1 contender clash.

UFC 288 may well change the landscape of the bantamweight division. Due to its high stakes, fighters on the UFC roster have been casting their predictions for the main event.

Ina. recent MMA Crazy video compiling fighter picks, former champ Petr Yan gave his take on the bout. Yan, who has previously lost to Sterling twice, believes 'Funk Master' will get the job done again. He said:

"If the fight happens, I think Sterling will win."

Cory Sandhagen also weighed in. According to 'The Sandman', the main event will be an exciting bout, in which he is leaning towards Henry Cejudo because of his wrestling:

"I also could see Cejudo using his takedowns to nullify close rounds. I think that will probably be his path victory as he'll just try to score some takedowns."

No.5-ranked bantamweight Marlon Vera is also edging towards a 'Triple C' victory. According to 'Chito', Cejudo has a better stand-up game and will win the fight if he can neutralize Sterling's wrestling. He said:

"Cejudo definitely got better striking, better base. Both have wrestling pedigrees too right. If Cejudo can withstand the stand up and piece him up, you can see him [Sterling] losing."

Henry Cejudo believes his "superior" IQ will be his path to victory against Aljamain Sterling at UFC 288

Henry Cejudo is as confident as ever that he's going to reclaim the bantamweight strap when he takes on Aljamain Sterling at UFC 288 this weekend.

Despite having called time on his career in May 2020, 'Triple C' believes his time away from the octagon has also sharpened his mind. The 35-year-old stated that not only is his fight IQ a "superior" to Sterling's, he also believes his maticulous planning and strategy will be his path to victory.

Speaking to Megan Anderson on ESPN MMA, Cejudo stated:

"I do take game planning extremely serious, you know to the point where everybody that I'm fighting with is at his height...I just think my IQ is just superior to his. I'm better in every sense of the way power, speed, experience, grit and technique. I just saw that even the looks dude I'm just better, I'm just better in every area than this guy."

