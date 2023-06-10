UFC 289 live ceremonial weigh-ins' viewership on official YouTube channel peaks during co-main event and not the main event

The viewership for the UFC 289 ceremonial weigh-ins on the UFC's official YouTube channel reportedly peaked during the co-main event's weigh-in segment rather than the main event. The UFC 289 PPV (pay-per-view) is set to be headlined by a UFC women's bantamweight title matchup between champion Amanda Nunes and challenger Irene Aldana.

The Nunes-Aldana clash will be preceded by the co-main event matchup, which will be a lightweight bout between fan-favorite Charles Oliveira and Beneil Dariush.

Heading into the UFC 289 event, which will take place on June 10, 2023, certain sections of the MMA community have hailed its co-headlining fight as the true main event. As reported by Jed I. Goodman, viewership numbers for the live ceremonial weigh-ins further suggest the same.

Goodman posted a couple of tweets indicating that the ceremonial weigh-ins' viewership peaked during the co-main event and not the main event. Excerpts from some of Goodman's tweets read as follows:

"The #UFC289 Live Ceremonial weigh ins on the #UFC YouTube channel peaked at 29.7K+ viewers. (7 PM ET)"

"Doesn't happen often, didn't peak at main event, peaked at co-main."

As tweeted by Goodman, listed below are the peak viewership numbers for the other UFC PPV events' live ceremonial weigh-ins on the UFC's official YouTube channel in 2023:

UFC 288: 41.8K+ (4 PM ET)

UFC 287: N/A

UFC 286: 57K+ (2 PM ET)

UFC 285 77.7K+ (7 PM ET)

UFC 284: 77.7K+ (7 PM ET)

UFC 284: 59.9K+ (10 PM ET)

UFC 283: 32.5K+ (3 PM ET)

A closer look at the UFC 289 fight card's main event and co-main event

Reigning UFC women's featherweight and bantamweight champion Amanda Nunes' most recent fight saw her reclaim the bantamweight belt by beating Julianna Pena via unanimous decision in July 2022. Meanwhile, her UFC 289 opponent, Irene Aldana, is coming off a third-round KO victory over Macy Chiasson in September 2022.

Amanda Nunes has cemented her place as one of the bona fide legends in the sport of MMA. That said, Irene Aldana is viewed as a dangerous challenge for 'The Lioness.' Aldana has been touted as someone who could end Nunes' reign courtesy of her durability and vaunted KO power.

As for the co-main event, Charles Oliveira last competed in October 2022, losing to Islam Makhachev via second-round submission in their UFC lightweight title matchup. On the other hand, Beneil Dariush is on an eight-fight win streak and is fresh off a unanimous decision victory against Mateusz Gamrot in October 2022.

Many foresee the upcoming clash between former UFC lightweight champion Charles Oliveira and top-tier contender Beneil Dariush as a pivotal fight in the 155-pound division.

The consensus is that the Oliveira-Dariush showdown's winner could receive the next title shot against UFC lightweight champion Islam Makhachev. It's believed that the Oliveira-Dariush winner could face Makhachev for the title at UFC 294 in Abu Dhabi, UAE, on October 21, 2023.

