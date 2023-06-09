UFC 289 - Oliveira vs Dariush predictions - Who do pros have winning in the UFC 289 co-main event?

Charles Oliveira and Beneil Dariush are set to collide in the co-main event of UFC 289. The winner of the bout will likely be next in line to challenge Islam Makhachev for the lightweight throne. With the fight less than two days away, several pros have made their picks for the matchup.

Long-time featherweight champion Jose Aldo shared why he is pulling for Oliveira, stating:

"I'm rooting for Charles, I love him and hope he can get back to the winning tracks and to the belt, but it's a very tough fight. Dariush doesn't shy away from fighting on the ground and on the feet, but if I had to bet on someone, it would be on Charles. May he win this fight."

Former light heavyweight champion Alex Pereira added:

"Charles is a warrior. He has such a beautiful story, had such a difficult life. I think this fight was the right move. He's planning everything right, just like I do. His team seems to be on great terms with the UFC because that's the right fight to do to fight for the belt next. It's a tough fight, of course, but he was the champion and he won't have easy fights now. He'll fight the best, really. And I'm with him, I'm with Charles. I'm rooting for him."

Welterweight challenger Belal Muhammad went the opposite direction, stating:

"I'm going with Beneil. Beneil is so good everywhere. His ground game, his stand-up. He got power. He's hungry. He's in the same spot I'm in where he's had a long streak, deserves a title shot. I think stylistically he'll be able to defend Oliveira's takedowns, but even if it hits the ground I think his ground game is one of the best in the division and he's one of the most dangerous guys on the feet."

Featherweight champion Alexander Volkanovski:

"If I had to take a pick, probably the best value, go with Charles. Charles going with the TKO, I could see that happening. I could see Beneil Dariush winning as well... I'm probably going to say my pick would be a Charles Oliveira TKO."

Beneil Dariush confident ahead of UFC 289 co-main event bout

Beneil Dariush will likely have the opportunity to fight for the title with a victory over Charles Oliveira at UFC 289. The No.4-ranked lightweight recently expressed his confidence that he will get through his opponent while speaking with Cole Shelton of BJPENNDOTCOM, stating:

"Ideally, he'll want to be on top. He'll want to take me down and be on top. I think that's the ideal situation for Charles. Stand up and get me to the ground. That'll be his ideal situation... I have no problem taking it to the ground. If the fight ends up on the ground, great. If the fight stays standing, great. It's going to be my way either way."

While Dariush is on an eight-fight win streak entering UFC 289, Oliveira will represent his toughest challenge. The former lightweight champion had been on an 11-fight win streak prior to his UFC 280 title bout loss to Islam Makhachev.

