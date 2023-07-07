UFC 290: Alexander Volkanovski vs. Yair Rodriguez weigh-in results - Find out the official weight of main eventers here

The highly anticipated UFC 290 event is just around the corner, and fans eagerly await the main event between featherweight champion Alexander Volkanovski and interim champ Yair Rodriguez. Additionally, the co-feature showcases flyweight titleholder Brandon Moreno defending his second title reign against Alexandre Pantoja in a rematch.

Scheduled to take place on July 8, 2023, at the esteemed T-Mobile Arena in Paradise, Nevada, UFC 290 promises to deliver thrilling matchups and intense battles.

The official weigh-in results for the main card have been revealed, with Volkanovski weighing in at 144.5 pounds and Rodriguez at 145 pounds, marking their readiness for the featherweight title unification fight.

UFC @ufc



Featherweight champ @AlexVolkanovski in at 144.5lbs for #UFC290 tomorrow

In the co-main event, flyweight champion Brandon Moreno is set to defend his title against Alexandre Pantoja in a highly anticipated rematch. Both fighters have successfully made weight, with Moreno weighing 125 pounds, matching the flyweight limit. Pantoja also weighed in at 125 pounds, ensuring that the fight will proceed as scheduled.

UFC @ufc



@TheAssassinBaby in at 125lbs to defend his flyweight title at #UFC290

Dricus Du Plessis weighed in at 186 pounds and is set to face Robert Whittaker, who came in at 185.5 pounds. Dan Hooker, who registered 155.5 pounds, is scheduled to take on Jalin Turner, whose weight was not disclosed at the weigh-in.

Middleweight contender Bo Nickal weighed in at 186 pounds, and his opponent, Val Woodburn, matched him at 185.5 pounds.

With all the main card fighters successfully making weight, the stage is set for an action-packed UFC 290 event.

