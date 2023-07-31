UFC 291 fighter bizarrely predicted what'd be his 'kryptonite' for future submission loss

UFC 291 card was a night full of finishes at the Delta Center in Salt Lake City, Utah on Saturday. The main-card action was opened up by Kevin Holland welcoming Michael Chiesa back to the octagon in a welterweight clash.

Holland displayed some amazing takedown defense against the veteran while also clipping him every time he tried to close the distance. When the fight finally went to the ground, 'Trailblazer' wrapped Chiesa up in a sneaky D'Arce choke, forcing a tap almost immediately.

In an eerie coincidence, 'Maverick' had correctly predicted what could be his kryptonite in his UFC 291 matchup against Holland. Chiesa said during an appearance on the DC & RC Show:

"He's got a good D'Arce choke and what has been one my kryptonite in the past Daniel Cormier, the D'Arce choke."

Catch Chiesa's comments below:

Derek Brunson @DerekBrunson

his own fate pic.twitter.com/9UKYdQOb3u How did CHIESA predicthis own fate

This marked Michael Chiesa's fourth career via a D'Arce choke, previously losing to Vicente Luque in 2021 and Jorge Masvidal in 2013. Meanwhile, a BJJ black belt under Travis Lutter, Kevin Holland has previously finished Tim Means with a D'Arce choke last August.

Kevin Holland believes Michael Chiesa should hang up his gloves after UFC 291

Michael Chiesa hadn't fought in a year and a half and hadn't won a fight in over two years going into his clash against Kevin Holland at UFC 291. Alongside his training, 'Maverick' has also become a regular UFC analyst during his hiatus from the octagon.

Chiesa even briefly appeared to be taking off his gloves after his UFC 291 loss to Holland, but later went on to claim that he isn't done yet. However, 'Trailblazer' believes Chiesa should retire from competition and focus on his commentary duties. Holland said at the UFC 291 post-fight presser:

“I told him he just needs to quit fighting and start focusing on commentating. He said he’s not going to retire. I mean, it’s his decision, but I think he should focus on commentating. I think he’s one of the better commentators"

He added:

"The game has circled past him and seriously left him. I see him talking about [a title]. Guys, you have to be realistic...Some of you guys in the UFC are never going to get a f*cking title. Buy some jewelry like me. Retire. Commentate. Focus on your family. You’re never going to get a title."

Catch Holland's comments below:

