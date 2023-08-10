UFC 292 tickets: Where to purchase and how much they cost?

UFC 292 is fast-approaching and promises to be one of the best cards of the year, on paper. It will be headlined by a heated matchup between defending UFC bantamweight champion Aljamain Sterling and first-time title challenger Sean O'Malley.

The two men are eager to prove their mettle against one another, but how can fans ensure that they don't miss the bout? UFC 292 is scheduled to take place on August 19 at the TD Garden in Boston, Massachusetts. Fans can purchase tickets for the event by visiting the Ticketmaster website.

ESPN MMA @espnmma Aljamain Sterling will defend his bantamweight title against Sean O'Malley on August 19 at UFC 292 in Boston, UFC announced on Tuesday. pic.twitter.com/b0fmL3BD1Q

According to the website, tickets for UFC 292 are between a low of $325 and a high of $6,006.50 for platinum tickets. The PPV is a must-see event, as in addition to the headline bout, the card will be co-main evented by Zhang Weili in her UFC women's strawweight title defense against the powerful Amanda Lemos.

Other marquee bouts include the long-awaited return of Chris Weidman since his devastating leg break against Uriah Hall. The former middleweight titleholder will face Brad Tavares, who will be looking to snap his two-fight losing streak. However, Chris Weidman isn't the only former champion on the card.

Cody Garbrandt will look to build on his recent win over Trevin Jones by taking on Mario Bautista. Marlon 'Chito' Vera and Pedro Munhoz will clash in one of the evening's three bantamweight bouts. UFC 292 promises to be a thrilling PPV event with an action-packed feature of fights.

Furthermore, it will be punctuated by the UFC learning whether or not Sean O'Malley can be the future star they've envisioned him to be.

What's the backstory of the UFC 292 main event?

Aljamain Sterling is set to defend his bantamweight crown against Sean O'Malley in the PPV main event. It's been established that the two men do not like each other, with 'Sugar's' issues with Merab Dvalishvili, a close friend of Aljamain Sterling, nearly sparking a melee at the UFC 288 main event post-fight interviews.

Furthermore, Sterling has claimed that fighting O'Malley so soon after his UFC 288 bout with Henry Cejudo is a quick turnaround that is being forced upon him. With the weight cut to 135 pounds growing harder, he hopes to close the door on his bantamweight title reign with a win at UFC 292 before moving up to 145 pounds.