UFC 293 Aftermath: Debutant wins POTN; Sean Strickland bags $50K with massive upset over Israel Adesanya

UFC 293 lived up to the hype by providing several exciting moments throughout the night. Sean Strickland emerged as the biggest victor as he de-throned Israel Adesanya to become the new middleweight king and also bagged a UFC 293 bonus worth $50,000 for his efforts.

After a lot of trash talk, Adesanya and 'Tarzan' finally locked horns on September 10 at the Qudos Bank Arena in Sydney, New Zealand. The first round got MMA fans excited as Strickland landed a heavy blow that dropped 'The Last Stylebender'.

Strickland then used his striking prowess and effective defense to score a unanimous decision victory over the New Zealander. All three judges scored the contest 49-46 in favor of 'Tarzan'.

Another special performance came during the heavyweight clash between Justin Tafa and Austen Lane on the main card of the event. It took 'Bad Man' less than 90 seconds to dispose of his opponent via knockout. Tafa was also named as the winner of the 'Performance of the Night' award and took home an additional paycheck of $50,000.

Manel Kape and Felipe dos Santos blew the roof off the sold-out (18,168 people) Qudos Bank Arena by delivering a thrilling back-and-forth affair in their flyweight clash.

In his UFC debut, dos Santos showed his grit and proved that he belonged on the big stage. But despite the commendable showing, it was Kape who took home the victory via unanimous decision at UFC 293.

The contest was declared the 'Fight of the Night' and both fighters received a bonus cheque of $50,000 each for their efforts.