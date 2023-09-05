UFC 293 press conference: Who all will join Israel Adesanya and Sean Strickland at the media event in Sydney?

Israel Adesanya and Sean Strickland are both in Sydney ahead of UFC 293. Find out when and where the press conference for the event will take place and which fighters will attend it.

The UFC 293 card is one of the biggest cards of the year, with Israel Adesanya and Sean Strickland headlining the event. Also on the card is Tai Tuivasa, a fan favorite, and a homegrown talent. Here are the details for the press conference ahead of the fight:

UFC 293 press conference date, time, and location

Date: September 7, Thursday

Time: 6 PM AEST (Australia), 9 AM BST (UK Time), 4 AM ET (US Time), and 1 AM PT (US Time).

Location: The press conference will take place at the Qudos Bank Arena.

The press conference will also feature all 10 main card fighters:

The last time Sean Strickland and Israel Adesanya were on the stage for a press conference, they weren't even fighting each other but couldn't help themselves from trash-talking each other. Strickland started things off by pointing out that Adesanya's opponent Alex Pereira is the only man to knock him out cold. So 'The Last Stylebender' had to defend himself and he called the American his 'b**ch'.

Take a look at the press conference:

Sean Strickland lashes out at Israel Adesanya for calling him cringe

Sean Strickland on brand, did not hold back when asked about Israel Adesanya's latest comments calling him cringe. Strickland is not one to filter any of his thoughts and is known for speaking his mind on camera. In a recent interview with Mike Bohn, he responded to 'The Last Stylebender's' comments and did not hold back at all:

"Listen, the guy that f***ing paints his nails and has closet homosexual thoughts calling me f***ing cringe. I don't cringe, I don't say anything cringe I say things that are true. Izzy is a f***ing p*****tute, Izzy would sell his f***ing a**....That man has no spine, he has no backbone. One of the best kickboxers in the world, I admit that, but as far as being a f***ing man bro, I don't know."

Take a look at the interview:

Sean Strickland also went on to speak about how he has been doing a lot of grappling ahead of his first title fight. However, he also said that he can be unpredictable inside the cage and he himself doesn't know what he will do.