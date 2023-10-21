UFC 294 pacific time: When to tune in to the Islam Makhachev vs. Alexander Volkanovski headliner in the western corner of the globe

With UFC 294 taking place in Abu Dhabi, the fight card start time will be a little different than what MMA fans have come to expect. Fans from the Pacific Time Zone, who are typically used to mid-afternoon start times, will need to set their alarm clocks if they intend on catching the action.

Typically, the UFC caters towards their audience located in North America, with the prelims kicking off in the early evening for those in the Eastern Time Zone. However, the UFC tends to hold an annual card in Abu Dhabi with the event geared for their fans in the Middle East. This means fans on the west coast of Canada, the United States or Mexico who wish to watch the highly anticipated rematch between lightweight champion Islam Makhachev and featherweight champion Alexander Volkanovski will have to prepare for an early morning.

UFC 294: Timing

Pacific Time

The early prelims will begin at 7:00 AM PT, followed by the prelims scheduled to begin at 9:00 AM PT. The pay-per-view main card will open at 11:00 AM PT.

The UFC's relationship with Abu Dhabi

The UFC has been holding events in Abu Dhabi since 2010, but increased its presence in the United Arab Emirates during the COVID-19 pandemic. Since 2020, when UFC president Dana White announced 'Fight Island' in Abu Dhabi, the promotion has held at least one event in the Etihad Arena a year.

This event, like many of the UFC's events outside of the United States, features a few different fighters from the Abu Dhabi area. Makhachev, while not from the UAE, has been a fan favorite in the Middle East for years. He returns to Abu Dhabi for the first time since submitting Charles Oliveira to win the lightweight belt last year.