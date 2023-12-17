UFC 296: Leon Edwards vs. Colby Covington: Live round-by-round updates

As we approach the year's final stretch, UFC fans are in for a treat with the highly anticipated UFC 296 card, featuring an exciting clash between welterweight champion Leon Edwards and former interim 170-pound champion Colby Covington.

Both fighters bring a compelling and diverse mix of skills to the octagon. Edwards, coming off two solid victories over Kamaru Usman, showcases a well-rounded game. At the same time, Covington, known for his relentless pressure and high-pedigree wrestling, presents a formidable challenge to the champion.

The back-and-forth exchanges between Edwards and Covington heighten the anticipation for this clash. The pre-fight promotions have been marked by heated exchanges, bad-mouthing, and distasteful remarks, setting the stage for an exciting showdown.

Fight fans can catch live results and play-by-play updates of UFC 296 on Sportskeeda's comprehensive MMA coverage as the main event unfolds on Saturday, December 16.

UFC 296: Leon Edwards vs. Colby Covington

Round 1:

Leon Edwards swiftly claims the center of the octagon, initiating an assertive approach against Covington. This tactical move aligns with the understanding that it would disrupt Covington's takedown attempts if he's forced to retreat. The champion displays a measured and calculated strategy.

The initial moments unfold as a careful battle of feints. Edwards connects with a solid left hand, prompting immediate acknowledgment from Covington. As the round progresses, Covington, exercising caution, tests the waters with a takedown attempt, likely gauging distance for subsequent attempts later. With the first round concluding, it appears to tilt in favor of the champion.

Round 2:

Covington finds himself grappling with the relentless pressure imposed by Edwards, struggling to launch any effective offense of his own. Leon Edwards' strategic game plan appears to have successfully stifled Covington, an observation echoed by the UFC analyst team.

The dynamics of the round mirror those of the opening frame, with 'Rocky' skillfully dismantling his opponent under pressure. Edwards, maintaining control and precision, seems to have secured another round.

Round 3:

Covington finds himself reacting to every facet of Edwards' offensive arsenal, including well-timed feints. The cumulative impact of Edwards' strikes is visibly wearing on Covington. However, a pivotal moment unfolds as Covington, two minutes into the third round, achieves a takedown against the champion.

Edwards swiftly regains his footing, turning the tide with an unexpected twist by securing a takedown of his own. The champion's consistent growth and elevated skills become apparent in this matchup. Another impressive round for the champion.

Round 4:

In the opening sequence of the fourth round, Covington initiates a robust takedown attempt, prompting Edwards to respond with a guillotine attempt of his own. Covington intensifies his pressure for the takedown, yet the champion's impeccable defense thwarts his efforts.

The American exhibits better striking in this range. Despite persistent takedown attempts, it is only in the closing moments, with under a minute left, that Covington succeeds in taking Edwards' back. The round concludes with both fighters standing, engaging in an exchange of leg kicks.

Round 5:

Covington has excelled in the championship rounds, while Leon Edwards opts to defend against the challenger's advances. Edwards takes Covington's back with over three minutes remaining and initiates multiple submission attempts. Edwards' decision to engage in grappling proves disadvantageous, as Covington concludes the fight in a dominant top position.

Official result: Leon Edwards beats Colby Covington by unanimous decision (49-46,49-46,49-46)

