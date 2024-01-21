UFC 297: Raquel Pennington vs. Mayra Bueno Silva Live round-by-round updates

The co-main event at UFC 297 features the electrifying women’s bantamweight title clash between the No.2 contender ranked Raquel Pennington and the No.3 ranked Mayra Bueno Silva.

The title has been left vacant since the widely regarded women’s MMA GOAT Amanda Nunes retired from the sport at UFC 289 last year.

Pennington (15-8) will be hunting for redemption this weekend, seeing as her first attempt at claiming the 135-pound gold ended in a disappointing fifth-round TKO loss against the 'Lioness'. However, she has been on a hot streak in recent years and has gone undefeated in the last four years.

The 35-year-old boasts wins against numerous women’s MMA elites, including Irene Aldana, Meisha Tate, and Jessica Andrade.

After a series of mixed results early in her UFC career, Silva has risen to the top of the division, going undefeated in all of her fights since 2022. While she lacks wins against the same caliber of fighters as her opponent, her recent hot streak has swayed the betting odds in her favor.

Similar to her Pennington, the Brazilian will also be hunting for a dominant win this weekend, especially since her last outing against Holly Holm was overturned to a no-contest after a failed drug test.

Per the UFC’s official website, 'Sheetara' is a -166 favorite over Pennington (+140 underdog) for the match-up.

UFC 297: Raquel Pennington vs. Mayra Bueno Silva

Round 1:

Pennington gets things started with a flurry of punches, closing the distance to their opponent. Silva's claf kicks are troubling her opponent to fight on her lead leg. The Brazilian connects a few shots from the clinch.

The first takedown of the fight comes as Brazialn puts her opponent down on the canvas and takes her back. She is threatening a rear naked choke. Pennington is back on her feet, but 'Sheetara' is holding herself up behind her opponent.

Silva pulls her foe back to the canvas to close out the round. A good round for the Brazilian

Round 2:

As the second round unfolds, Pennington dials up the intensity, chasing her opponent with a flurry of punches; however, once again, she is stopped in her tracks with a well-placed calf kick. Silva then pushes her to the cage, hunting for a takedown.

Pennigton swings wild and connects multiple shots to Silva's head. The Brazilian withers the storm and once again puts her opponent against the cage. As the duo separates, 'Rocky' lays it on her opponent, punishing her with straight punches and elbows.

Silva seems to be in trouble. The Brazilian resets, clinching up her opponent.

Silva takes Pennington's back and tries to sink in a rear naked choke under Pennigton's chin. When the submission attempt fails, Silva forces her opponent to the mats to close out the round.

Round 3:

Although 'Rocky' goes on the aggressive to start the round, Silva quickly makes it a grappling battle, once against forcing her opponent against the fence. The Brazilan takes her opponent down, but Pennington quickly gets back to her feet.

A lot of this fight has taken place against the fence. As the quo separates, Silva sneaks in a few elbows. 'Rocky' puts her foe on the canvas but quickly gets back up, welcoming her opponent to the feet.

With under a minute to go in the round, Silva seems to be labored. Pennington puts her opponent back on the canvas, It looks like she is trying to finish the fight on top. Round three ends with 'Rock' maintaining top control.

Round 4:

Sensing her opponent is gassed out, Pennington puts her dials up the intensity. While she connects a few shots, Silva quickly clinches her up. At this point, even in grappling scenarios, the Brazilian seems uncomfortable, finding it hard to take down her foe.

Silva kicks out her opponent's feet from behind and quickly secures a rear naked choke. Showing true heart and grit, Pennigton withers the storm and gets herself out of the precarious position.

Pennington gets top control. However, Silva is trying to lock in a triangle from the bottom. 'Rocky' punishes the opponent with ruthless ground and pound. Round four seems to be in the bag for Pennington.

Round 5:

As the final of the championship round unfolds at the co-main event at UFC 297. Silva seems gasses out. Pennington, being the fresher fighter, comes out aggressive, connecting multiple punches to the head. As the pair clinches up against the cage, 'Rocky' secures a takedown and gains top control. Pennington is trying to finish the fight via a ninja choke.

With a minute left on the clock, 'Rocky' gives up on the choke and employs vicious ground and pound. The American gets back to her feet and employs numerous kicks to her opponent's legs. However, an exhausted Silva seems to have accepted her fate and seems to have decided against getting back to her feet.

Official decision:

Raquel Pennington def. Mayra Bueno Silva via unanimous decision (score cards 49-46, 49-46, 49-45)

Raquel Pennington captures the UFC women's bantamweight championship.

