UFC 297 tickets: How much do the most expensive tickets cost?

UFC 297 tickets are highly sought after by fans eager to catch the promotion's return to Canadian soil in person. It marks the first UFC pay-per-view event of 2024 and is something of a marquee attraction for those who have been waiting since UFC 296 concluded late last year.

So, how much do UFC 297 tickets cost? Specifically, how expensive are the most sought-after tickets sold for the event? Figures for the floor seats, which puts viewers as close to the octagon as possible, average between CA$5000 and CA$7000 for UFC 297.

Expand Tweet

According to Ticketmaster.com, the most expensive UFC 297 tickets cost CA$7,202.55 including taxes, while others cost CA$5,944.93. By contrast, the lowest ticket prices are CA$422.45. The event will be headlined by Sean Strickland, who will defend his middleweight title against Dricus Du Plessis.

The co-main event will finally crown a champion in the UFC women's bantamweight division since Amanda Nunes' retirement back in June 2023. The two women tasked with competing for the vacant title are Raquel Pennington and Mayra Bueno Silva.

Thus, UFC 297 will feature two championship bouts. However, it also features some exciting non-title bouts. Neil Magny will test the streaking Canadian native, Mike Malott, in the latter's fourth promotional bout.

Featherweight contenders Arnold Allen and the undefeated Movsar Evloev will lock horns in a bout that has immense implications for the top of the division. A middleweight contest between Chris Curtis and Marc-André Barriault will also feature on the main card.

Are the UFC 297 tickets sold out?

MMA fans will be happy to know that UFC 297 tickets have not yet been sold out, as they are still on sale on Ticketmaster.com. However, with the event set to take place this Saturday, prospective buyers should purchase their tickets before they find that the UFC's first 2024 pay-per-view sells out.

Expand Tweet

Fans were initially dismayed when the first title fight announced for the event was the Raquel Pennington vs. Mayra Bueno Silva clash for the women's bantamweight crown. However, Sean Strickland's headliner with Dricus Du Plessis, especially in light of the pair's feud, has drawn significant fan attention.