UFC 299 pre-fight press conference: What time is the event?

The UFC 299 pre-fight press conference will take place later today.

On Saturday night, the UFC will hold their third pay-per-view of the calendar year when they travel to the Kaseya Center in Miami, Florida. The highly-anticipated event will feature one world title fight, a must-see debutant from Bellator, several guaranteed barnburner matchups, and more.

In the main event, Sean O’Malley will defend his bantamweight throne for the first time since dethroning Aljamain Sterling. The American superstar has added motivation to emerge victorious, as he’s been matched up against the only fighter to defeat him as a professional, Marlon ‘Chito’ Vera.

Meanwhile, the co-main event has arguably received more attention than any other fight scheduled for Saturday night. In the lightweight division, Benoit Saint-Denis looks to extend his undefeated promotional run. It’ll be easier said than done, as he will face the battle-tested Dustin Poirier.

Before fighting in the Octagon, the superstars of UFC 299 must fulfill their fight week obligations of a pre-fight press conference and weigh-ins. Later today, Thursday, March 7, the ten fighters featured on Saturday’s pay-per-view main card will sit down and answer questions from fans and media.

The UFC 299 pre-fight press conference will take place inside the Kaseya Center, starting at 6 p.m. ET. For those unaware, these events tend to begin slightly later than the scheduled time.

Expand Tweet

Who is the betting favorite in the UFC 299 main event?

In Aug. 2020, Sean O’Malley was matched up against Marlon ‘Chito’ Vera after establishing a 4-0 record in the Octagon. O’Malley was expected to run through Vera and continue his path to superstardom, but the Ecuadorian bantamweight had other plans.

Vera crippled O’Malley in round one with leg kicks, leading to the American superstar’s mobility being compromised. ‘Chito’ capitalized on the opportunity and secured a first-round win by ground and pound to make a statement.

Three and a half years later, O’Malley and Vera have evolved tremendously, making the rematch more intriguing. According to Bovada Sportsbook, O’Malley is a -275 betting favorite, with Vera as a +225 underdog.

O’Malley last fought in Aug. 2023 and knocked out Aljamain Sterling in round one to become the new UFC bantamweight champion. Meanwhile, Marlon ‘Chito’ Vera fought earlier that night and secured a title shot with a unanimous decision win against Pedro Munhoz.