UFC 299: Sean O'Malley vs. Marlon Vera: Live round-by-round updates

The main event at UFC 299 features an exhilarating bantamweight title fight between reigning champion Sean O'Malley and the No.5 ranked contender Marlon Vera.

'Sugar' will be looking forward to avenging his only career loss in his first title defense. When the Montana native squared off against 'Chito' at UFC 252, he suffered a first-round knockout loss.

However, O'Malley has always considered the loss a fluke since he believes he wouldn't have been defeated if it had not been for a freak leg injury.

O'Malley is 17-1 with one no-contest in MMA and is currently on a six-fight win streak. He holds notable wins against the likes of Aljamain Sterling and Petr Yan, among others.

In the other half of the main event, Chito has had both ups and downs in his career over the past year. His four-fight win streak since 2021 came to a halt in March of last year as he lost out a split decision to Cory Sandhagen at UFC on ESPN 3.

However, since then, he has bounced back with a unanimous decision win over Pedro Munhoz. The Ecuadorian holds wins against the likes of Dominick Cruz, Frankie Edgar, and Rob Font, among others.

Per the UFC's official website, O'Malley is a -218 favorite over 'Chito' (+180 underdog) for the match-up.

Don't miss the live coverage and play-by-play updates on Sportskeeda as the main event unfolds at UFC 299.

Catch the final face-off below:

UFC 299: Sean O'Malley vs. Marlon Vera

Round 1: