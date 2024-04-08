UFC 300: Alex Pereira vs. Jamahal Hill - Main card, start time, main event walkouts, and everything else you need to know

The much-awaited UFC 300 card is next up on the UFC's schedule. The historic card will mark the promotion's 300th numbered event since the first one was held in 1993.

Check out the UFC's timeline in the post below recapping all the events:

UFC 300 will take place on April 13, 2024, at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas and will feature three title fights and one title eliminator. The main card will be headlined by light heavyweight champion Alex Pereira's title defense against former champion Jamahal Hill.

In the co-main event, two-time women's strawweight champion Zhang Weili will defend against her Chinese compatriot and No.1 contender Yan Xiaonan. The symbolic BMF title will also be at stake in a thrilling lightweight clash between current champion Justin Gaethje and fan favorite Max Holloway.

Former lightweight champion Charles Oliveira will take on red-hot Arman Tsarukyan to determine the next challenger for Islam Makhachev's title. The main card will be opened by undefeated wrestling prodigy Bo Nickal going up against Cody Brundage.

The UFC 300 main card will start at 10 pm Eastern Time or 3 am United Kingdom time while the main event walkout could take place two or three hours later at around midnight Eastern Time or 5 am United Kingdom time.

UFC 300: All undercard fights and start time

The UFC 300 preliminary card is just as stacked as a separate numbered event and it features three former UFC champions.

Former light heavyweight champ Jiri Prochazka will fight Aleksandar Rakic in a bid to challenge for the title again. Meanwhile, former bantamweight champion Aljamain Sterling will make the move up to the featherweight division and fight No.8 ranked contender Calvin Kattar.

Former women's bantamweight champion Holly Holm will take on Olympic gold medalist and UFC debutante Kayla Harrison in a bantamweight bout. A featherweight clash between No.13 ranked contender Sodiq Yusuff and Diego Lopes will open the card.

The preliminary card will start two hours before the main card at around 8 pm Eastern Time and or 1 am United Kingdom time.

Two notable fights on the early preliminary card include a bantamweight showdown between former champion Deiveson Figueiredo and veteran Cody Garbrandt and a lightweight bout featuring Jalin Turner and Renato Moicano.

Check out the complete UFC 300 main card and preliminary cards in the post below:

