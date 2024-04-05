UFC 300 commentators reported: Fan-favorite trio returns for landmark event, Megan Olivi joins team

The UFC 300 commentary team has been revealed, and it will consist of longtime broadcast veterans Joe Rogan and Jon Anik, as well as former two-division UFC champion Daniel Cormier. Meanwhile, renowned interviewer Megan Olivi will conduct backstage interviews and cover any relevant news about the event.

Elsewhere, retired mixed martial artist Din Thomas returns as an analyst to intermittently offer the viewers and commentators strategic and tactical insight into the fights playing out inside the octagon. Further analysis of UFC 300 will be conducted by former UFC title challengers Chael Sonnen and Anthony Smith.

Expand Tweet

Famed boxing coach Teddy Atlas will join them at the analyst desk. UFC 300 promises to be one of the greatest events in the promotion's history. It will feature 12 current and otherwise champions and is stacked from top to bottom with high-level MMA action.

However, fans were initially disappointed with the event headliner, as the light heavyweight title between Alex Pereira vs. Jamahal Hill fell below their expectations. Given UFC CEO Dana White's prior promises, fans expected a main event involving either Conor McGregor or the ever-popular Israel Adesanya.

The Irishman's bout with Michael Chandler, or a potential trilogy with Nate Diaz, were among the headliners fans would have approved of and even hoped for. Meanwhile, a light heavyweight title fight between Adesanya and Pereira in their own trilogy would have also satisfied fans.

Alternatively, Dricus du Plessis settling his heated rivalry with 'The Last Stylebender' in his first UFC middleweight title defense would have also been accepted. But as the pay-per-view draws near, many are warming to the Pereira vs. Hill headliner as anticipation for a thunderous striking battle heightens.

UFC 300's attempted main events

While Conor McGregor was never under consideration to headline UFC 300, Israel Adesanya was, as he revealed that he had been contacted to face Dricus du Plessis. Unfortunately, the South African needed to recover from his UFC 297 war with Sean Strickland. So, the UFC turned to Leon Edwards.

Expand Tweet

The Englishman is the promotion's reigning welterweight champion, who was provisionally matched up with Khamzat Chimaev, Shavkat Rakhmonov, and Islam Makhachev. However, all three men, who are Muslim, turned down the UFC's offer due to their month-long fasting and religious commitments during Ramadan.

Poll : Who do you like more as a UFC commentator? Daniel Cormier Joe Rogan 0 votes View Discussion