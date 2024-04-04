5 reasons why UFC 300 is destined for greatness

UFC 300 is a week away, with the promotion hoping to stun its fanbase with one of the greatest events it has ever put forth. Unfortunately, despite being the marquee MMA pay-per-view of the year, UFC 300 has not enjoyed a wholly positive reception. Instead, fans are split down the middle over it.

Some are disappointed with the main event, given Dana White's prior promises of a UFC 300 headliner that would completely shatter fan expectations. While Alex Pereira vs. Jamahal Hill is a fine main event, the UFC CEO's overhyped promises have left many deflated with the outcome.

Others, however, have chastized the fanbase, accusing it of being spoiled and far too demanding. And they may have a point, as UFC 300 promises to be one of the greatest pay-per-views of all time.

#5. Alex Pereira vs. Jamahal Hill is actually a thrilling main event for UFC 300

Despite prior fan expectations for either Conor McGregor or Israel Adesanya to have headlined the pay-per-view, Alex Pereira vs. Jamahal Hill will quickly silence its detractors come fight night. First, 'Poatan' is a star whose rivalry with Adesanya and success in the cage has elevated his fanbase to cult status.

Second, his opponent, Hill, is a former UFC light heavyweight champion and, like Pereira, one of the most powerful strikers at 205 pounds. Therein lies the foundation for greatness. Neither man is a grappler. In fact, neither man is even remotely interested in grappling.

Pereira is a heavy-handed, all-time great kickboxer. While 'Sweet Dreams' is a hyper-athletic knockout artist determined to prove himself the superior striker. Fireworks ought to be expected. Both men are too good to be overrun by the other, and this promises an action-packed fight that will have fans on their feet.

#4. Zhang Weili vs. Yan Xiaonan could set the tone for the UFC's expansion into the Chinese market

Few countries are as synonymous with martial arts as China. Unfortunately, few high-level MMA fighters have emerged from the country, such that Zhang Weili is its first-ever UFC champion, having twice captured a belt at women's strawweight. Besides two outings against Rose Namajunas, she has proven dominant.

She is powerful, explosive, willful, and well-rounded: capable of submitting her opponent as much as knocking them out. By contrast, Yan Xiaonan, her fellow countrywoman is a measured striker. The truth of the matter is that their fight will draw attention for being the first Chinese vs. Chinese UFC title bout.

This will likely draw significant interest from the Chinese market, which the UFC has never fully broken into. And given that Yan is more than likely a showcase foe for Zhang, a dominant finish for 'Magnum' could fully cement her as the UFC's vehicle into the Chinese market and lead to an entire generation of new fighters.

#3. UFC 300 will almost certainly have 2024's Fight of the Year

Justin Gaethje vs. Max Holloway is the third-last fight at UFC 300. The pair will cross swords over the 'BMF' title, and their bout will likely be the most entertaining fight of the year. First, Gaethje is a knockout artist with a sometimes reckless style. He is 'The Highlight' and has never had a boring fight.

Meanwhile, Holloway is a record-breaking volume puncher with arguably the greatest chin in the entire sport. He has never been knocked down, let alone knocked out. He and Gaethje is a match made in heaven if the goal is to create the most entertaining bout possible.

Gaethje will come forward and look to behead Holloway with every strike while 'Blessed' is trying to drown his foe with an avalanche of punches. It will be Gaethje's power and aggression versus Holloway's chin and activity, and it won't just be the Fight of the Night. It may very well be the Fight of the Year.

Lastly, there is also the chance to see UFC Hall of Famer Mark Coleman wrap the 'BMF' belt around the winner's waist.

#2. The return of Charles Oliveira and the ascension of Arman Tsarukyan

Former UFC lightweight champion Charles Oliveira will take on surging 155-pounder Arman Tsarukyan in one of the most enticing bouts at UFC 300. 'Do Bronx' is the greatest finisher in UFC history, capable of submitting his foes on the mat, as much as knocking them out cold on the feet.

Tsarukyan, meanwhile, is similarly capable. He is an exceptional grappler, so even Islam Makhachev could not dominate him in that aspect. And he is powerful enough to have flatlined Beneil Dariush on the feet, similar to what Oliveira himself did.

Furthermore, Oliveira has one of the most fervent fanbases in the sport. A win would only continue to elevate his stardom and guarantee the UFC a marquee name. Tsarukyan, however, has a rivalry with Makhachev, and a dominant win over Oliveira could set up one of the most anticipated title fights in lightweight history.

#1. UFC 300 will feature 12 champions, current and former

There has never been a pay-per-view with as many champions as UFC 300. The event will play host to 12 titleholders. Alex Pereira is the reigning light heavyweight champion, while Jamahal Hill is the former 205-pound champion. Meanwhile, Zhang Weili is the current women's strawweight champion.

Justin Gaethje is a former interim lightweight champion, Max Holloway a former featherweight champion, Charles Oliveira a former lightweight champion, Jiří Procházka a former light heavyweight champion, and Aljamain Sterling a former bantamweight champion. But that is not all.

Holly Holm is a former women's bantamweight titleholder, Jéssica Andrade, a former women's strawweight champion, Deiveson Figueiredo, a former flyweight champion, and Cody Garbrandt a former bantamweight champion. There has never been such a collection of MMA royalty, and there may never be again.