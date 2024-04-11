UFC 300 to launch massive global "Stem Cell Therapy" partnership with industry leader

UFC 300 will serve as the launching pad for a new partnership between the promotion itself and Cellular Performance Institute (CPI), a company that specializes in the advancement of stem cell research and regenerative medicine. The specifics of the partnership include, but aren't limited to, branding.

CPI's branding will be hyper-visible inside the octagon, starting this Saturday, where UFC 300 will offer it the most high-profile stage. This partnership will see CPI's branding appear not only UFC pay-per-views, but the promotion's Fight Night events as well.

The pair will also collaborate on social media content through the UFC's various digital channels across the internet. It is yet another feature in what promises to be a historical event for the promotion. UFC 300 will be the first-ever card, pay-per-view or otheriwse, to feature 12 current and former champions.

While fans are certainly excited, the event has also been defined by fan dissatisfaction with its headliner, largely due to UFC CEO Dana White overhyping it prior to actually having a matchup in place. Fans expected either Conor McGregor or Israel Adesanya to serve as the main event.

The UFC, however, had no intention of booking McGregor for the event. Instead, it tried to schedule a middleweight title fight between 'The Last Stylebender' and his nemesis, Dricus du Plessis. The promotion also made attempts at booking a welterweight title fight, with Leon Edwards having had three potential foes.

The aforementioned opponents were undefeated phenoms Shavkat Rakhmonov and Khamzat Chimaev, and reigning UFC lightweight champion Islam Makhachev. Unfortunately, all three men were unable to answer the call, as religious commitments during Ramadan left them ill-equipped to fight.

Belal Muhammad, who revealed that he would have gladly accepted the fight, even during Ramadan, was not contacted.

UFC 300 will allow its fighters to wear custom shorts

The promotion is pulling out all the stops with UFC 300, even offering its fighters the chance to wear custom shorts, which is rarely afforded to anyone. Alex Pereira, Zhang Weili, Max Holloway, and Justin Gaethje are those awarded custom shorts.

Given that the card is the marquee MMA event of the year, it comes as no surprise that the UFC is doing everything in its power to up the showsmanship element of it, especially with how much of a spectacle WrestleMania XL was for WWE.

With both organizations now under TKO Group Holdings, the UFC cannot afford to lag.

