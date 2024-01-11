“UFC 300 looks like sh*t” - Dana White’s ‘Lookin for a Fight’ season promotion draws fan ire amidst marquee fight card displeasure

Fans have grown frustrated by the lack of news regarding UFC 300 and are beginning to target Dana White on social media.

After numerous letdowns from White following the UFC CEO's promise of an announcement, fans have grown impatient with the lack of news. As discontentment has grown, numerous MMA supporters have expressed their displeasure online.

White recently took to X to announce the return of his show, Dana White: Lookin' for a Fight, and faced immediate backlash.

The post announced that White would be at the next event from Unified MMA, a regional promotion based in Canada.

However, in the comments of the tweet, fans chose not to acknowledge the show and took an opportunity to rant about their thoughts on UFC 300, calling the landmark event 's***.'

While some did show excitement for the upcoming Dana White: Lookin' for a Fight episode, a majority of the responses did not seem to care about anything other than UFC 300.

Other fans wrote similar reactions, with some harsher than others. Fans commented:

"Give us more fights"

"Dana please don't wait all day to announce more fights 😂 You're killing my sleep schedule"

"Shut up and announce better UFC 300 fights"

"Can we have Max Holloway in UFC 300 Uncle Dana"

View more fan reactions to White's announcement tweet below:

What is 'Dana White: Lookin' for a Fight?'

The UFC roster continues to expand every year and many of its incoming talent come from promotional shows, including Dana White: Lookin' for a Fight.

Though not as prominent in the present day due to the rise of Dana White's Contender Series, the UFC still receives fighters who earned contracts on Dana White: Lookin' for a Fight. Unlike the Contender Series, the show features White alongside former fighters Matt Serra and Din Thomas, attending notable regional MMA events and attempting to scout young talent.

The trio often attends fight cards featuring pronounced prospects but awards contracts to any fighter who catches their attention.

The series currently streams on UFC Fight Pass, with some episodes available on the UFC YouTube channel.