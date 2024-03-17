UFC 300 main card line-up reshuffled after fan outrage over Bo Nickal

The UFC 300 bout line-up addressed some, if not all, of fan concerns about the bout order.

The promotion recently revealed the milestone UFC 300 event's official bout line-up. A large section of MMA fans had criticized the initial order of fights, as they felt that Bo Nickal was given special treatment over some of the more accomplished fighters.

Nickal, a credentialed wrestler and a rising middleweight contender, is set to fight Cody Brundage at UFC 300 in the main card opening bout. The slot was earlier reserved for the lightweight title eliminator fight between Charles Oliveira and Arman Tsarukyan, which will now be moved up in the line-up.

Check out the main card below:

Mostly, UFC fights are arranged in the increasing order of criteria like fighters' stature in the sport, rankings and star power, to name a few.

More notable fighters usually compete after the lower-ranked and relatively inexperienced fighters. As a result, fans took objection to the fact that Nickal's fight was placed after Oliveira.

While the new bout line-up addresses this issue, reactions indicate that fans are still unhappy that Nickal will fight on the main card while several former champions will feature on the prelims.

Bo Nickal feels that he was put on the UFC 300 main card because he "probably sells more"

Bo Nickal seems to be aware of the fan criticism about him being on the UFC 300 main card. While discussing the topic on his YouTube channel recently, Nickal said that the decision was probably made considering fans' interest in watching him fight.

While clarifying that his position on a fight card does not affect his earnings, the 28-year-old said:

"At the end of the day, the decision was made because I probably sell more. Like more people want to see me. Why would they put me there unless more people want to see me? Because, at the end of the day, the most-watched spot is the main prelim.

"So if they wanted more people to see me, they would put me at the prelim. But the reality is, they want to sell more pay-per-views. So they put me on the pay-per-view."

Check out Bo Nickal's comments below (13:10):

UFC 300 takes place on April 13 in Las Vegas, Nevada. Light heavyweight champion Alex Pereira will attempt the first defense of his title against former titleholder Jamahal Hill in the main event. The card will feature several current and former champions.