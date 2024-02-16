"UFC 300 main event" - Fans react as UFC champion Alex Pereira and internet sensation Hasbulla collaborate over hilarious skit

Earlier, there were rumors suggesting that Alex Pereira could be fighting on the UFC 300 card. Now, however, he has been linked to the marquee card in a more humorous way due to a skit involving him and internet sensation Hasbulla.

The skit in question is short and consists of Pereira calling Hasbulla to challenge him to a fight to determine who the true champion is. Hasbulla accepts, after previously declining Pereira's calls. A brief training montage ensues, before both men depart their homes for their fateful encounter, with no clear outcome.

A clip of the skit was shared on X (formerly Twitter), where fans reacted in the comments section. Fans were surprised to see both Pereira and Hasbulla, neither of whom are known to speak English particularly well, speaking English in the skit.

One user wrote:

"Yo when did they learn English"

Others joked that Pereira's famed calf kicks would send Hasbulla flying. One user added:

"Alex's calf kick will send Hasbulla flying"

Meanwhile, another fan joked about the matchup being the UFC 300 headliner.

"UFC 300 main event"

This was echoed by another fan.

"Is this the UFC 300 main event?"

A collage of fan reactions can be seen below:

This isn't the first time that Hasbulla has collaborated with a UFC champion on a skit, as he was involved in a humorous clip with reigning featherweight titleholder Alexander Volkanovski, which saw both men jokingly get into a scuffle, with Hasbulla emerging victorious.

UFC 300 is still without a main event

Despite the promotion's best attempts, 2024's marquee MMA event is still without a main event. Conor McGregor continues to be elusive, as the UFC attempts to coax him back into the octagon with an official fight date. Meanwhile, there is still no news on the rumored Dricus du Plessis vs. Israel Adesanya bout.

Khamzat Chimaev and Jon Jones were reportedly contacted to save the card, but Chimaev's Ramadan commitments prevented him from doing so. Meanwhile, Jones cited his ongoing recovery from a serious pectoral tendon tear as the reason behind his inability to save the card.