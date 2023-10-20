Alexander Volkanovski's plan to take revenge on Hasbulla for the burger-in-face incident hilariously backfires [VIDEO]

Alexander Volkanovski faces a daunting task tomorrow in the main event of UFC 294. He will lock horns with Islam Makhachev in a highly anticipated rematch of their thrilling UFC 284 war. This time, however, the Australian phenom has countless factors working against him.

He will face Makhachev on 10 days' notice, with suboptimal fitness, knowing that the reigning lightweight kingpin will enjoy a larger rehydration window than what he had back in Australia during their first fight. Furthermore, the bout will be in enemy territory for Alexander Volkanovski, with even Hasbulla jokingly against him.

Hasbulla's fame as an internet personality has led to him establishing professional ties with the UFC, even striking up a friendship with Alexander Volkanovski, having once stuffed a burger on the Australian's face. Ahead of UFC 294, Volkanovski spoke of the incident and jokingly described his plans for revenge:

"You's all seen that though, right? Burger in the face, chilli in the eye. That literally was burning me. Next time I see him, I'm gonna fix him up. I'm telling ya, I'm gonna fix him up."

However, Volkanovski's words quickly came back to haunt him, as Hasbulla immediately entered the room, sparking a comical melee that saw him get the better of the featherweight champion. Both men are known for having a good relationship with each other.

In fact, when Conor McGregor once expressed a desire to kick Hasbulla, Volkanovski quickly came to the social media personality's defense. Unfortunately, due to his ties to Khabib Nurmagomedov, it is likely that Hasbulla will be supporting Islam Makhachev tomorrow.

Will Alexander Volkanovski still fight Ilia Topuria in January?

While most UFC champions display an aversion to quick turnarounds, Alexander Volkanovski has been adamant about staying active. Prior to him stepping in on short notice against Islam Makhachev, rumors were afloat about him potentially facing Ilia Topuria at UFC 297 in January.

Upon Volkanovski being announced for the UFC 294 main event, many fans then believed he would not fight Topuria. However, the featherweight champion has claimed that he still intends to fight in January, so if he emerges from UFC 294 with both the lightweight title and no major injuries, he may very well still face Topuria.