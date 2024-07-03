UFC 303 fighter claims he's allegedly fighting Ryan Garcia at the Sphere: "No weigh in, No takedowns"

Ryan Garcia could be donning the small gloves and stepping into the octagon if a bold featherweight competitor within the UFC can be believed. The individual who put this news out there is one of the more action-centric fighters at 145 pounds and captured the attention of many by taking a fight on hours' notice and competing in the co-main event of UFC 303 last weekend.

Dan Ige took to social media to indicate his interest in fighting one of the most popular fighters in combat sports for the looming UFC Noche card on Sept. 14 as part of the UFC 306 card set for The Sphere.

Calling out the controversial combatant Garcia to fight under defined terms in another combat sport, Ige stated:

"Fighting @RyanGarcia at the sphere. No weigh in, No takedowns."

Check Ige claiming he's fighting the acclaimed boxer in MMA action this Fall below:

Ryan Garcia and his interest in other combat sports

Ryan Garcia has been suspended from the sport of boxing following a pair of drug test failures in the wake of his standout performance over Devin Haney.

'KingRy' dropped the WBC super lightweight champion multiple times en route to initially winning on points before ostarine findings on a pair of tests caused a one-year suspension for him. Not only that but the New York State Athletic Commission also overturned the Haney win to be a no contest and Garcia was fined a million dollars subsequently.

The 25-year-old intends to return to the sweet science after his suspension has elapsed but apparently, Garcia is also eyeing other combat sports opportunities in the meantime. Garcia has in the past intimated that he would want a fight against the reigning UFC bantamweight champion Sean O'Malley in what would surely attract many eyeballs if it were to ever come together inside of the cage.

The California native also mentioned an interest in bare knuckles when speaking with TMZ Sports recently. This is news that would surely make BKFC figurehead David Feldman and partial owner of Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship Conor McGregor quite intrigued.

Whether he puts on the four-ounce gloves or loses the gloves entirely, it seems like we might not be going a full year without seeing Garcia engage in combat for the world too. This would have to be encouraging to his fans on the heels of Garcia's massive performance against the technically undefeated Haney in April.

