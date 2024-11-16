UFC 309: Jim Miller vs. Damon Jackson: Live round-by-round updates

The UFC 309 Jim Miller vs. Damon Jackson round-by-round updates are here. They provide real-time coverage and live scoring for the upcoming lightweight bout set to take part on the UFC 309 preliminary card. The event itself is set for a 6:00 PM E.T. (Eastern Time) / 3:00 PM P.T. (Pacific Time) start time.

However, the bout between Miller and Jackson is expected to start at around 7:20 PM E.T. / 4:20 PM P.T. Scheduled for three rounds, it is a matchup defined by a need for victory for both men.

Jackson is currently on the worst rough patch of his career, with having gone 1-3 in his last four fights. His last outing was a unanimous decision loss to Chepe Mariscal, which has worsened his record to 23-7-1 (1).

Meanwhile, Miller, who is one of the most celebrated and accomplished non-champions in UFC history, is also coming off a loss, having been handed a brutal beating by Bobby Green.

At 37-18 (1), he is deep into his twilight years, but will hope to turn his luck around with a win over Jackson. Unfortunately, the oddsmakers at DraftKings Sportsbook don't favor him to emerge victorious come fight night, listing him as a +154 underdog, while Jackson is a -185 favorite.

UFC 309: Jim Miller vs. Damon Jackson

Round 1: Jackson applying early pressure with a kick, but Miller is quick to reverse the situation. He eats a heavy low kick for his troubles though. Jackson with a body kick and follow-up right cross. Level-change for Jackson who shoots for a single-leg takedown but doesn't get it.

They're against the fence now, with Jackson pinning him. But Miller manages to force a break. Another failed takedown from Jackson. Miller intercepts a Jackson level change with an uppercut. Front kick for Jackson, who is trying to keep Miller off him. The two men trade low kicks, but Jackson returns to the front kick.

A nice right cross lands for Miller, who tries another but Jackson shoots in for another takedown. Miller counters with an excellent guillotine choke, jumping it and he gets the tap. Great win for Miller.

Official Decision: Jim Miller def. Damon Jackson via submission in round one (2:44)

