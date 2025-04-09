UFC 314: Alexander Volkanovski vs. Diego Lopes: Main card, start time, main event walkouts, and more

UFC 314, one of the most anticipated pay-per-view cards of the year, takes place this Saturday on April 12. Every single bout is scheduled for three, five-minute, rounds, with the exception of the main event and co-main event. The main card begins at light heavyweight.

Longtime 205-pound mainstay Nikita Krylov faces ex-light heavyweight title challenger Dominick Reyes, who only recently snapped a three-fight skid. Afterward, at featherweight, the division's former interim champion Yair Rodríguez, welcomes promotional debutant Patrício 'Pitbull' Freire.

Freire arrives as a former Bellator featherweight and lightweight champion, with intent to capture UFC gold. His bout with Rodríguez is followed by another featherweight matchup, a grudge match, in fact, between the heavy-handed Jean Silva and grappler extraordinaire Bryce Mitchell.

Then, in the co-headliner, Michael Chandler, an ex-UFC lightweight title challenger and former three-time Bellator lightweight champion, faces the rising Paddy Pimblett at lightweight. They compete over five, five-minute rounds. Finally, there is the main event itself.

Former UFC featherweight champion Alexander Volkanovski compete with action fighter Diego Lopes in a five-round contest for the vacant featherweight title.

What time is the UFC 314 main card and the UFC main event walkouts?

The main card of UFC 314 this Saturday is scheduled to start at 10:00 PM E.T. (Eastern Time) / 7:00 PM P.T. (Pacific Time) for American fans. Meanwhile, the main event walkouts are estimated to take place sometime between 11:30 PM E.T. / 8:30 PM P.T. and 12:00 AM E.T. / 9:00 PM P.T.

The main card times for non-American viewers can be seen on the table below:

Country Early Prelims Prelims Main Card U.S.A. 6:00 PM E.T. / 3:00 PM P.T. (April 12) 8:00 PM E.T. / 5:00 PM P.T. (April 12) 10:00 PM E.T. / 7:00 PM P.T. (April 12) U.K. 11:00 PM B.S.T. (April 12) 1:00 AM B.S.T. (April 13) 3:00 AM B.S.T. (April 13) U.A.E. 2:00 AM G.S.T. (April 13) 4:00 AM G.S.T. (April 13) 6:00 AM G.S.T. (April 13) India 3:30 AM I.S.T. (April 13) 5:30 AM I.S.T. (April 13) 7:30 AM I.S.T. (April 13) Brazil 7:00 PM B.R.T. (April 12) 9:00 PM B.R.T. (April 12) 11:00 PM B.R.T. (April 12) Australia 9:00 AM A.E.D.T. (April 13) 11:00 AM A.E.D.T. (April 13) 1:00 PM A.E.D.T. (April 13)

How to watch the UFC 314 main card?

The main card can be streamed via pay-per-view on ESPN+ for American viewers. Meanwhile, U.K. fans have alternative streaming platforms like TNT Sports and Discovery+.

India, fans, however, will have to tune in on SonyLIV.

The full UFC 314 main card

The updated main card is as follows, lacking any withdrawals:

Featherweight title: Alexander Volkanovski vs. Diego Lopes

Lightweight: Michael Chandler vs. Paddy Pimblett

Featherweight: Bryce Mitchell vs. Jean Silva

Featherweight: Yairr Rodríguez vs. Patricio 'Pítbull' Freira

Light heavyweight: Nikita Krylov vs. Dominick Reyes

