UFC 314 walkout songs: Tracks Alexander Volkanovski, Diego Lopes, Michael Chandler, Paddy Pimblett, and others have used before

UFC 314 is poised to light up the Kaseya Center in Miami, Florida, this Saturday, April 12, with a stacked card featuring high-stakes matchups. As the fourth pay-per-view event of the year, it marks the MMA promotion's return to 'The Magic City' for the first time since UFC 299 in March 2024.

The main event of UFC 314 will see the vacant featherweight title up for grabs as former longtime champion Alexander Volkanovski returns to face Diego Lopes. Meanwhile, in the co-main event, former lightweight title challenger Michael Chandler takes on fan-favorite Paddy Pimblett.

UFC 314: Which songs have Alexander Volkanovski and Diego Lopes walked out to?

Walkouts remain a defining element of any high-stakes fight card, energizing the arena and setting the stage for the action ahead. These moments not only help fighters lock into their mindset but also heighten anticipation among fans.

While the official walkout songs for UFC 314 remain unknown, let’s revisit the tracks these fighters have chosen in the past.

With a UFC record of 13-3, including five wins by knockout, Alexander Volkanovski is currently enduring the most challenging stretch of his storied career. The former featherweight champion is coming off back-to-back knockout losses, first against lightweight titleholder Islam Makhachev, then in a brutal defeat to Ilia Topuria that cost him his belt.

When it comes to walkout music, ‘The Great’ sticks to what works — just as he has inside the octagon. Since his UFC debut against Yusuke Kasuya in November 2016, he has regularly walked out to the 1981 pop rock classic 'Down Under' by Australian band Men at Work.

Meanwhile, Diego Lopes has been on a steady rise since making his promotional debut at UFC 288 in May 2023, where he suffered a hard-fought loss to the undefeated Movsar Evloev. Since then, the Brazilian standout has compiled a5-1 UFC record, highlighted by a breakout 2024 campaign featuring three consecutive victories.

Most recently, he secured a dominant unanimous decision win over Brian Ortega at UFC 306 in September.

Lopes is known for switching up his walkout music, opting for a different track ahead of each fight. For his most recent appearance in the octagon, he made his entrance to the lively regional Mexican hit 'La Chona' by Los Tucanes de Tijuana.

For his UFC 303 clash with Dan Ige, Lopes set the tone with a walkout to 'Devastated' by Joey Bada$$.

UFC 314: Which songs have Michael Chandler, Paddy Pimblett, and others walked out to?

Holding a UFC record of 2-4, with both victories coming by knockout, Michael Chandler hasn’t achieved the win-loss ratio he likely envisioned since joining the promotion. However, what he may lack in results, he more than makes up for with all-action performances.

‘Iron’ has shown a strong preference for tracks by American rapper NF, consistently choosing his music for every UFC appearance to date. In his most recent bout, Chandler made his walkout to a yet-to-be-released NF track, reportedly titled 'Reason'.

Chandler has previously made his entrance to a mashup of NF’s tracks 'Paid My Dues' and 'The Search'.

Meanwhile, Paddy Pimblett remains undefeated in the UFC, boasting a perfect 6-0 record inside the octagon. The Liverpudlian was last in action at UFC 304 in July 2024, where he secured a first-round submission victory over King Green.

'The Baddy' has consistently stuck with a high-energy remix of 'Lethal Industry' by Sunnery James & Ryan Marciano, blended with 'Heads Will Roll' by Yeah Yeah Yeahs, as his entrance anthem in his last few appearances.

Another standout matchup slated for the UFC 314 card is a featherweight clash between former UFC title challenger Yair Rodríguez and promotional debutant Patricio Pitbull, the former Bellator champion who is set to make his long-awaited octagon debut.

In his last outing, ‘El Pantera’ made his walk to the octagon accompanied by 'El Corrido De Chihuahua' by Los Rieleros del Norte — a nod to his Mexican roots.

Meanwhile, Pitbull has consistently paid tribute to his national heritage by making his walk to the Brazilian National Anthem (Hino Nacional Brasileiro) throughout his Bellator career.

A particularly intriguing matchup on the UFC 314 lineup is the heated 145-pound showdown between Bryce Mitchell and Jean Silva. The bout carries added intensity, as both fighters have traded verbal barbs in the lead-up.

At UFC 310, Mitchell made his entrance with the unmistakable sounds of 'Cotton Eye Joe' by Rednex.

In contrast, Silva has previously walked out to 'Jesus Is the King'.

Check out the potential walkout songs for other fighters on the UFC 314 fight card:

Nikita Krylov: 'Aprel' by Kino

Dominick Reyes: 'Grinding All My Life' by Nipsey Hussle, Victory Lap

Dan Ige: 'Bring Your Whole Crew' by DMX

Sean Woodson: 'E.I.' by Nelly

Yan Xiaonan: '远走高飞' (Fly Away) by Jin Zhiwen

Jim Miller: 'Bad Moon Rising' by Credence Clearwater Revival

Chase Hooper: 'The Al Capone Suite' by Andre Nickatina

