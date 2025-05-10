UFC 315: Benoit Saint Denis vs. Kyle Prepolec: Live round-by-round updates

UFC 315 will take place in Quebec, Canada, and will play host to numerous exciting matchups on the pay-per-view event. The main card will be kicked off by a clash between Benoit Saint Denis and promotional debutant Kyle Prepolec. Saint Denis has suffered back-to-back stoppage defeats in his last two fights, firstly to Dustin Poirier at UFC 299 before being finished by Renato Moicano at UFC Paris.

Ad

Having become a touted future title contender, the Frenchman will no doubt be eager to regain his form of old that saw him win five consecutive fights in the UFC via stoppage.

Prepolec, on the other hand, will be eager to prove that the matchmakers made the correct decision by signing him to the world's biggest MMA promotion. A stiff challenge will await him in the first fight of the main card. Should he overcome 'God of War', the Canadian fighter will have made an immediate mark on his UFC career.

Ad

Trending

The UFC debutant will enter the octagon with a record of 18-8, whilst Saint Denis holds a record of 13-3-1 (1 No Contest). According to ufc.com, the French fighter is a massive favorite, sitting at -1050. Prepolec, on the other hand, is marked as a +675 underdog.

Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more

Don't miss the live coverage and play-by-play updates from Sportskeeda as the opening bout on the main card unfolds.

Watch their face-off below:

Ad

UFC 315: Benoit Saint Denis vs. Kyle Prepolec

Follow the events from every round of the fight below:

Round 1:

Round 2:

Round 3:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Liam Fresen Liam is a MMA and Boxing writer at Sportskeeda. His journey into MMA journalism began with a high school diploma in 2017, but his passion for writing led him to diverse experiences, including internships in research and writing roles and accounting work.



Liam's fascination with MMA was sparked by Conor McGregor, with Dustin Poirier's bout against Dan Hooker in 2020 sealing his love for the sport. Poirier remains Liam's favorite fighter, whom he admires for his attitude, fighting style, and persona both inside and outside the cage. He is an advocate for the removal of the 12-6 elbow rule in MMA.



Liam strives to report precise and relevant information by cross-checking his work, reaching out to relevant sources for comments, and adhering to Sportskeeda's guidelines. His work has been recognized on popular MMA platforms, with his article headlines featuring in YouTube recaps and appearing onscreen during an episode of The Joe Rogan Experience.



Outside of work, Liam enjoys playing cricket, practising Brazilian jiu-jitsu, cooking, music, and reading. Know More

Follow One Championship News, Schedule & Results at Sportskeeda.