UFC 315: Benoit Saint Denis vs. Kyle Prepolec: Live round-by-round updates

UFC 315 will take place in Quebec, Canada, and will play host to numerous exciting matchups on the pay-per-view event. The main card will be kicked off by a clash between Benoit Saint Denis and promotional debutant Kyle Prepolec. Saint Denis has suffered back-to-back stoppage defeats in his last two fights, firstly to Dustin Poirier at UFC 299 before being finished by Renato Moicano at UFC Paris.
Having become a touted future title contender, the Frenchman will no doubt be eager to regain his form of old that saw him win five consecutive fights in the UFC via stoppage.
Prepolec, on the other hand, will be eager to prove that the matchmakers made the correct decision by signing him to the world's biggest MMA promotion. A stiff challenge will await him in the first fight of the main card. Should he overcome 'God of War', the Canadian fighter will have made an immediate mark on his UFC career.
The UFC debutant will enter the octagon with a record of 18-8, whilst Saint Denis holds a record of 13-3-1 (1 No Contest). According to ufc.com, the French fighter is a massive favorite, sitting at -1050. Prepolec, on the other hand, is marked as a +675 underdog.
Watch their face-off below:
UFC 315: Benoit Saint Denis vs. Kyle Prepolec
Follow the events from every round of the fight below: