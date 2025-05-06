Islam Makhachev recently received a special visit from Hunter Campbell in Dagestan. This meetup has sparked numerous reactions from fans.

The next step for the UFC lightweight champion remains unknown, with some wondering if he will fight Ilia Topuria or if he is waiting to see how UFC 315 plays out so he can face Jack Della Maddalena if he wins the welterweight title bout with reigning champion Belal Muhammad.

The Makhachev-Campbell meeting was documented in a photograph, also featuring Rizvan Magomedov, who posted the image.

Check out Hunter Campbell visiting Islam Makhachev in Dagestan below:

This visit is exciting because it seems like fans are closer to a Makhachev bout announcement. This enthusiasm was conveyed by Instagram users who commented on the post. A user wrote:

"[UFC] 317 confirmed"

Another stated:

"There you go... Fight news coming"

A netizen quipped:

"Topuria Vs Makhachev [checkmark emoji]"

Fan comments. [Screenshots courtesy: @rizvan_magomedov on Instagram]

Islam Makhachev spotted with another unique figure recently

Islam Makhachev was recently seen with another prolific individual within the world of mixed martial arts. It was a former UFC standout who previously chose to retire in surprising fashion. Zabit Magomedsharipov was seen getting in some training work with Makhachev, which has been fuelling some rumblings of a comeback for the former UFC featherweight star.

The 33-year-old lightweight titleholder is seemingly looming ever closer to his octagon return, which makes sense why Makhachev would be getting in hard work, but the visual of Magomedsharipov caught some by surprise. Magomedsharipov retired years ago to pursue his goal of becoming a doctor, but it seems like recently he has been teasing a possible return to the UFC.

At one point, UFC CEO Dana White reportedly claimed that he would give Magomedsharipov an immediate title shot if he ever returned to competition, and the dominant 145-pound fighter could be potentially gearing up to finally capitalize on that offer.

