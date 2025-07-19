UFC 318 walkout songs: Tracks Dustin Poirier, Max Holloway, Paulo Costa, Kevin Holland, and others have used before

Walkout music has long been an extension of a fighter’s identity. At UFC 318, all eyes will be on Dustin Poirier as he gears up to make a final appearance in the octagon. Meanwhile, Max Holloway returns to lightweight to try and spoil Poirier's farewell party.

Taking place at the Smoothie King Center in New Orleans, the UFC 318 card features a BMF title fight, several rising prospects, and a few fighters aiming to reestablish their place in their respective divisions.

Below is a detailed breakdown of the walkout songs previously used by fighters featured on the UFC 318 main card. Let's break them all down:

UFC 318: Which songs have Max Holloway and Dustin Poirier walked out to?

For his promotional debut against Josh Grispi at UFC 125, Dustin Poirier used 'Drop the World' by Lil Wayne. Over time, 'The Boss' by James Brown became his trademark walkout song.

On occasion, he has combined it with Willie Spence’s rendition of 'Diamonds' by Rihanna. For UFC 318, Poirier will once again walk out to 'The Boss,' joined live by Lil Wayne in what will be a celebratory farewell in his home state of Louisiana.

Max Holloway has largely remained consistent with his entrance music. He walks out to 'Hawaiian Kickboxer' by Moke Boy. He used the same song at UFC 308 for his title fight against Ilia Topuria, with an intro setup of 'Naruto Shippuden - Girei (Pain's Theme Song).'

Check out the walkout songs below:

UFC 318: Which songs have Paulo Costa, Roman Kopylov, and others walked out to?

Paulo Costa opted for the 'Clubbed to Death' theme from the Matrix movie series at UFC 298. Meanwhile, Roman Kopylov opts for national pride and personal heritage during his walkouts. At UFC 291, he walked out to 'МОЯ РОДИНА СИБИРЬ (РАТИНА)' by Nikolay Emelin. He has also used 'Rus' by the same artist and previously walked out to 'Eye of the Tiger' by Survivor during his earlier UFC appearances.

Kevin Holland typically chooses music that mirrors his persona. At UFC on ESPN 42, he used 'Ghost' by NBA Youngboy, while earlier in his career he selected 'Beat Box 3' by SpotemGottem featuring DaBaby.

Daniel Rodriguez prefers West Coast hip-hop and frequently draws from that catalog. He has used 'Walk 'Em Down' by NLE Choppa and 'Dollaz + Sense' by DJ Quik. At UFC on ABC 4, he walked out to 'PI*P OF THE YEAR' by Dru Down.

Dan Ige previously walked out to 'Everybody' by Logic and more recently used 'Down' by Run the Jewels. Patricio Pitbull, entering only his second UFC fight, is still establishing his walkout identity at this level. In Bellator, he walked out to 'Tumbalacatumba' by Galinha Pintadinha.

Michael Johnson used 'When We Ride on Our Enemies' by Tupac for his last fight. He has also walked out to a combination of 'Don’t Let Me Be Misunderstood' by Nina Simone and 'M.A.A.D. City' by Kendrick Lamar.

Daniel Zellhuber tends to highlight his Mexican heritage through his walkout music. At Noche UFC, he entered to 'Cancion del Mariachi' by Antonio Banderas and Los Lobos. At UFC Fight Night 237, he walked out to 'Golden Boy' by Gibran Nolasco, and most recently, he chose 'El Campion Nuevo' by Amar Azul.

