UFC 319: Geoff Neal vs. Carlos Prates: Live round-by-round updates

UFC 319 features a rescheduled welterweight clash between Geoff Neal and Carlos Prates.
Neal has been a staple of the UFC’s welterweight rankings for years. He is known for his crisp boxing and ability to make even elite fighters uncomfortable.
His resume includes battles with Shavkat Rakhmonov and Ian Machado Garry. At 35, Neal still carries fight-ending power in both hands and thrives in gritty, close-range exchanges.
Prates stormed onto the UFC scene in 2024 with four straight finishes, instantly inserting himself into the top 15. His aggressive style and knockout instincts have made him must-watch TV, though his recent decision loss to Machado Garry showed vulnerabilities in his defensive game. Both fighters prefer to trade in the pocket, making this a likely stand-up war from the opening bell.
UFC 319 happens Saturday, August 16, 2025, at the United Center in Chicago. Early Prelims air at 6 PM ET on ESPN+ and Disney+, Prelims at 7 PM ET on ESPN, and the Main Card at 10 PM ET on ESPN+ PPV. In India, watch on Sony LIV.
