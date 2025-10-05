UFC 320: Magomed Ankalaev vs. Alex Pereira: Full video highlights

Magomed Ankalaev returned to the octagon for his first light heavyweight title defense, facing off against Alex Pereira in the headliner of UFC 320. The event took place at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada, on Saturday.The fight was an immediate rematch, after their first encounter at UFC 313 in March saw the Dagestani fighter showcase his impressive striking skills to outclass Pereira and secure a unanimous decision victory.As he headed into UFC 320, Ankalaev was determined to make a statement by finishing his opponent this time. Meanwhile, Pereira expressed confidence in his ability to effectively counter the Dagestani fighter.Check out Alex Pereira's walkout below:Check out Magomed Ankalaev's walkout below:As the first round began, Pereira took the offensive and applied pressure on the Dagestani fighter. In response, Ankalaev attempted to move out of the Brazilian's striking range, but 'Poatan' continued to press forward. This relentless approach allowed Pereira to find an opening and land a precise overhand right that staggered his opponent.Ankalaev quickly dropped down to shoot for Pereira's legs, but Pereira managed to evade the attempt. He then pinned the Dagestani fighter down and unleashed a flurry of ground-and-pound strikes. After a barrage of blows, the referee stepped in and called a halt to the match, declaring Pereira the winner by TKO.Check out Alex Pereira's finish at UFC 320 below:With his victory, Pereira reclaimed the light heavyweight championship. He is now likely to face either Jiri Prochazka or Carlos Ulberg in a title defense next.Check out the official result below:On the other hand, Ankalaev suffered his second defeat in his UFC career. His first was a last-second submission loss to Paul Craig in his promotional debut in 2018.