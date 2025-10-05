  • home icon
  • MMA
  • UFC
  • UFC 320: Magomed Ankalaev vs. Alex Pereira: Full video highlights

UFC 320: Magomed Ankalaev vs. Alex Pereira: Full video highlights

By Nilaav Gogoi
Modified Oct 05, 2025 05:53 GMT
Magomed Ankalaev (left) faces Alex Pereira (right) at UFC 320 main event. [Image courtesy: Getty]
Magomed Ankalaev (left) faces Alex Pereira (right) at UFC 320 main event. [Image courtesy: Getty]

Magomed Ankalaev returned to the octagon for his first light heavyweight title defense, facing off against Alex Pereira in the headliner of UFC 320. The event took place at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada, on Saturday.

Ad

The fight was an immediate rematch, after their first encounter at UFC 313 in March saw the Dagestani fighter showcase his impressive striking skills to outclass Pereira and secure a unanimous decision victory.

As he headed into UFC 320, Ankalaev was determined to make a statement by finishing his opponent this time. Meanwhile, Pereira expressed confidence in his ability to effectively counter the Dagestani fighter.

Check out Alex Pereira's walkout below:

Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Check out Magomed Ankalaev's walkout below:

Ad

As the first round began, Pereira took the offensive and applied pressure on the Dagestani fighter. In response, Ankalaev attempted to move out of the Brazilian's striking range, but 'Poatan' continued to press forward. This relentless approach allowed Pereira to find an opening and land a precise overhand right that staggered his opponent.

Ankalaev quickly dropped down to shoot for Pereira's legs, but Pereira managed to evade the attempt. He then pinned the Dagestani fighter down and unleashed a flurry of ground-and-pound strikes. After a barrage of blows, the referee stepped in and called a halt to the match, declaring Pereira the winner by TKO.

Ad

Check out Alex Pereira's finish at UFC 320 below:

Ad

With his victory, Pereira reclaimed the light heavyweight championship. He is now likely to face either Jiri Prochazka or Carlos Ulberg in a title defense next.

Check out the official result below:

On the other hand, Ankalaev suffered his second defeat in his UFC career. His first was a last-second submission loss to Paul Craig in his promotional debut in 2018.

About the author
Nilaav Gogoi

Nilaav Gogoi

Twitter icon

A budding sports management professional, Nilaav Gogoi covers MMA at Sportskeeda. His entry into sports journalism began with stints at Sportszion and First Sportz. Nilaav strives to understand the captivating stories surrounding MMA and its various technical aspects. He is dedicated to providing his audience with accurate and well-authored content while ensuring the information remains reliable.

Know More
Recommended Video
tagline-video-image

MMA vs. Boxing: The Ultimate Showdown!

Quick Links

Edited by Nilaav Gogoi
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications