UFC 320 walkout songs: Tracks Alex Pereira, Magomed Ankalaev, Merab Dvalishvili, and others have used before

UFC 320 is shaping up to be a marquee event filled with high-stakes matchups and championship bouts. The main event features a highly anticipated rematch for the light heavyweight title between Magomed Ankalaev and Alex Pereira. This fight card includes both established champions and rising contenders. Fans can expect dramatic entrances and carefully chosen walkout songs that set the tone for the fights. Let's break them all down:

UFC 320: What tracks have Magomed Ankalaev and Alex Pereira walked out to in the past?

The main event features a rematch between UFC light heavyweight champion Magomed Ankalaev and former champion Alex Pereira. Ankalaev previously defeated Pereira at UFC 313 via unanimous decision and enters UFC 320 on the back of a long, undefeated streak.

Pereira, a former two-division champion, is looking for redemption and aims to reclaim the belt. Tension and clear dislike between the two fighters have built throughout their preparations, adding an extra layer of drama.

Both fighters have been known to use walkout songs that reflect their heritage and personal energy, with Ankalaev favoring 'My Nanak' by Tamila Sagaipova and Pereira entering to Sepultura’s 'Itsari.'

UFC 320: What tracks have Merab Dvalishvili and Cory Sandhagen walked out to in the past?

The co-main event features bantamweight champion Merab Dvalishvili defending his title against Cory Sandhagen. Dvalishvili’s pressure and wrestling dominance define his fighting style, while Sandhagen brings sharp striking and tactical versatility.

Their contrasting approaches create a matchup that is likely to be fast-paced from the opening bell. Dvalishvili has previously used 'Midi, Midi, Movidvar' by Nicolshow as his entrance track to represent his cultural roots. Sandhagen opts for the classic hip-hop track 'Gimme The Loot' by The Notorious B.I.G. to pump up the arena.

UFC 320: What tracks have other fighters on the card walked out to in the past?

Other key matchups include Jiri Prochazka against Khalil Rountree Jr., Josh Emmett against Youssef Zalal, and middleweights Abusupiyan Magomedov facing Joe Pyfer.

Prochazka, a former UFC light heavyweight champion, brings an unorthodox striking style and often selects intense orchestral or rock tracks for his walkouts. He has walked out to 'Black Adam' theme by Lorne Balfe and 'Legends Are Made' by Sam Tinnesz. Rountree, meanwhile, favors aggressive music such as DMX’s 'Let Me Fly.'

Emmett relies on his heavy hands and has walked out to Rebelution’s 'Sky is the Limit,' whereas Zalal enters to 50 Cent’s 'I Get Money.' On the other hand, Magomedov use Coolio’s 'Gangsta’s Paradise' and Pyfer chooses 'What You Gon' Do' by Lil Jon & The East Side Boyz feat. Lil Scrappy to set the mood for battle.

UFC 320 walkout songs for other fighters

Edmen Shahbazyan – 'Seven Nation Army' by The White Stripes

Andre Muniz – 'Till I collapse' and 'Lose Yourself' by Eminem

Chris Gutierrez – 'Bandolero' by Don Omar feat. Tego Calderon

Farid Basharat – 'God's gonna cut you down' by Johnny Cash

Punahele Soriano –'Trinity (Titoli)' by Annibale E I Cantori Moderni from "Django Unchained"

Ramiz Brahimaj – 'Favor for a Favor' by Nas feat. Scarface

Austin Vanderford – 'Middle Child' by J. Cole

Veronica Hardy – 'Baddadan' by Chase & Status

Brogan Walker – 'The Rev3nge' by Joey Badass

