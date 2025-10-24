UFC 321: Tom Aspinall vs. Ciryl Gane: Live round-by-round updates

Tom Aspinall and Ciryl Gane square off in the UFC 321 main event in a matchup that blends technique, speed, and intelligence at a level rarely seen in the division.
Aspinall’s first-round knockout win against Curtis Blaydes last year showed that he can handle the pressure under the bright lights. This is his first defense since being promoted to undisputed champion, and it comes against the one contender whose skill set mirrors his own.
Gane has been here before. He's fought for the belt twice and fallen short on both occasions. However, the Frenchman remains the cleanest striker at heavyweight. His recent wins over Alexander Volkov and Serghei Spivac proved that when he’s comfortable, he’s nearly untouchable.
Against Aspinall, though, he’ll need more than comfort. He’ll need control of range and a sharper defensive base against a faster puncher with genuine knockout power.
UFC 321 airs live from the Etihad Arena in Abu Dhabi. Prelims start at 10 a.m. ET / 7 a.m. PT, followed by the main card at 2 p.m. ET / 11 a.m. PT on ESPN pay-per-view and the ESPN App.
Stay tuned to Sportskeeda MMA for live coverage and play-by-play updates of UFC 321:
Round 1
MMA vs. Boxing: The Ultimate Showdown!