UFC 321: Virna Jandiroba vs. Mackenzie Dern: Live round-by-round updates

Two of the best grapplers in women’s MMA, Virna Jandiroba and Mackenzie Dern, meet again, this time with championship stakes on the line.

Jandiroba has pieced together a five-fight win streak built on pressure, durability, and constant improvement. Her latest victory over Yan Xiaonan pushed her to the front of the strawweight line. She enters Abu Dhabi brimming with confidence and momentum on her side.

Across from her stands Dern, whose submission instincts remain unmatched. She’s won two straight and looked sharper than ever against Amanda Ribas earlier this year. Dern’s ground game still drives her success, but she’s developed more composure on the feet.

They met once before, in 2020, with Dern edging Jandiroba by decision. Both have grown since that night. Jandiroba has added layers to her striking, while Dern’s composure and athletic maturity stand out more than ever.

UFC 321 airs live from the Etihad Arena in Abu Dhabi. Prelims start at 10 a.m. ET / 7 a.m. PT, followed by the main card at 2 p.m. ET / 11 a.m. PT on ESPN pay-per-view and the ESPN App.

Stay tuned to Sportskeeda MMA for live coverage and play-by-play updates of UFC 321:

Round 1

