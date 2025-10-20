UFC 321 walkout songs: Tracks Tom Aspinall, Ciryl Gane, Mackenzie Dern, and others have used before

  • home icon
By Nilaav Gogoi
Modified Oct 20, 2025 05:47 GMT
Tom Aspinall (left) and Ciryl Gane (right) will headline UFC 321 fight card. [Image courtesy: Getty]
UFC 321 walkout songs might be an interesting subject ahead of the event, which is scheduled to take place this Saturday, Oct. 25, at the Etihad Arena on Yas Island, Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates. It is set to be the sixth UFC pay-per-view held at this venue.

The main event will feature a heavyweight title fight between Tom Aspinall and Ciryl Gane. In the co-main event, Virna Jandiroba will compete against Mackenzie Dern for the vacant women’s strawweight championship. Elsewhere on the main card, Umar Nurmagomedov will return to face Mario Bautista in a bantamweight bout.

Which tracks have fighters Tom Aspinall, Ciryl Gane, Mackenzie Dern, and others used before?

The official UFC 321 walkout songs have not yet been confirmed. However, it's interesting to reflect on the entrance music choices made by Tom Aspinall, Ciryl Gane, Mackenzie Dern, Virna Jandiroba, and others in previous events.

Aspinall has a vibrant taste in music and has entered the UFC octagon to various songs throughout his fights. However, for his most recent bout against Curtis Blaydes at UFC 304, where he secured a victory via TKO in the opening round, the heavyweight champion made his entrance to 'Supersonic' by the British rock band Oasis.

Meanwhile, in his last fight at UFC 310, Gane faced Alexander Volkov and secured a split decision victory. For this bout, the Frenchman entered the arena to 'HAINE & SEX' by GAZO OFFICIEL.

Dern, who is set to compete in the co-main event of UFC 321, previously walked out to 'RIGHTEOUS' by Hippie Sabotage. It was during her entrance for the fight against Jessica Andrade at UFC 295.

Jandiroba, Dern's opponent, has also made an impression with her choice of entrance music, previously walking out to 'I'm An Island Boy' by Flyysoulja and Kodiyakredd.

Umar Nurmagomedov, who is scheduled to appear on the main card of UFC 321, is set to make his return following his defeat to Merab Dvalishvili at UFC 311. For his bout against Dvalishvili, Nurmagomedov entered the octagon to the Georgian dance music 'Mtiuluri Xevsuruli Texili', which served as his entrance music.

Meanwhile, his opponent, Mario Bautista, has consistently walked out to the UFC octagon with the timeless classic 'Immigrant Song' by Led Zeppelin as his entrance music.

Nilaav Gogoi

A budding sports management professional, Nilaav Gogoi covers MMA at Sportskeeda.

Edited by Nilaav Gogoi
