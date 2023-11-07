UFC 5 price: Here is how much EA Sports is charging for the new standard and deluxe editions, how to buy them

It's an exciting time for MMA fans and gamers as UFC 5, the latest installment of EA Sports' UFC franchise, was released on October 27th.

There is both a standard and deluxe edition of the game, with the publishers adding some extra incentives for fans looking for an added bonus in their gaming experience. UFC 5 introduces a new gameplay mechanic with the FrostBite engine that provides a more authentic gaming experience with the lighting and rendering of the fighters, especially with the cinematic knockout replays.

The standard edition includes the basic game with access to all game modes and a select number of add-ons available, like online career mode boosts, 2 alter egos, and boxing legend Muhammad Ali as a playable character. The deluxe edition, on the other hand, will include a lot more for fans looking to get more bang for their buck. Like the standard edition, the basic game with access to all game modes and the 30th-anniversary vanity bundle is available, but there are plenty more added perks.

The additional add-ons include an Origins bundle of alter egos and vanity items, 3 different versions of Bruce Lee, and legendary fighters Muhammad Ali, Mike Tyson, and Fedor Emelianenko as playable characters. The additional legends will allow gamers to make some of their own dream fights a reality in the game, making for an enjoyable experience.

There is a difference in price point for both editions as the UFC 5 standard edition costs $69.99, while the deluxe edition costs $99.99. Both editions are available for purchase on PlayStation Network for PlayStation consoles and Microsoft Store for Xbox consoles, as well as in-store at retail stores like GameStop, Walmart, Best Buy, etc.

Gamers will have the choice to purchase the edition that they prefer, but purchasing the UFC 5 deluxe edition could be worth the price for the all-inclusive experience.