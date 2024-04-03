UFC 5 update: 34 new fighters coming by June, EA Sports unveils massive roster expansion

EA Sports has announced a massive roster expansion for UFC 5.

The fifth installment of the MMA video game series was released late last year. For the most part, the title has received mostly positive reviews. However, many fans complained upon release, that the roster was lacking a lot of new names.

Sure, the likes of Sean O'Malley and Jon Jones were in the game. However, the title lacked a lot of relevant fighters, in a variety of weight classes. Luckily, the team over at EA Sports has worked to finally flesh out the video game.

Earlier today, a massive roster update was announced for UFC 5. On social media, the development team revealed that 34 new fighters will be added to the game soon.

The fighters being added to the game include women's bantamweight contender Kayla Harrison, newly signed welterweight Michael Page, middleweight Chris Curtis, and more. Even longtime contenders such as Drew Dober, Serghei Spivac, and Geoff Neal will finally be added as well.

It's worth noting that most of the added fighters are competing soon, or have competed recently. That includes Benoit Saint-Denis, who just lost to Dustin Poirier, and Virna Jandiroba, who is fresh off a win over Loopy Goodinez. UFC 301 headliner Steve Erceg is also being added in this update.

See the full post about the UFC 5 update below:

When will these fighters be added to UFC 5? EA Sports confirms timeline

The exact timeline for the UFC 5 roster update has been confirmed.

Along with the post confirming the fighter additions, they also released the timeline. In April, fans can expect Tracy Cortez, Geoff Neal, Umar Nurmagomedov, Serghei Spivac, Muhammad Mokaev, Marina Rodriguez, Movsar Evolev, Brendan Allen, and Diego Lopez to be added.

However, that's not all. The likes of Drew Dober, Natalia Da Silva, Michael Page, Matheus Nicolau, Virna Jandiroba, Manel Kape, Marcin Tybura, Nassourdine Imavov, and Steve Erceg will be added. While April is stacked, May isn't as deep.

That month, UFC 5 will add several contenders, including Anthony Hernandez, Roman Dolidze, and Benoit Saint-Denis. Lastly, the month of June will be a big one. That month, several will be added including Kayla Harrison, Jonathan Martinez, Michel Pereira, Loopy Goodinez, and Caio Borralho.

Another Brazilian, Norma Dumont will also be added. As well, as Tagir Ulanbekov, Alexander Romanov, Mario Bautista, Pannie Kianzad, Joaquin Buckley, and Randy Brown. UFC Vegas 90 headliner Chris Curtis will be the last added in June.

