UFC Abu Dhabi: Robert Whittaker vs. Reinier de Ridder: Live round-by-round updates

The UFC Abu Dhabi Robert Whittaker vs. Reinier de Ridder round-by-round updates have arrived. They provide real-time coverage and live scoring for the upcoming middleweight clash set to main event the UFC's return to the fight capital of the Middle East.Scheduled for five, five-minute, rounds, the bout is a proving ground for the two headliners. Whittaker, a former UFC middleweight champion, is determined to work his way back into title contention, but must first rebound from his crushing submission loss to Khamzat Chimaev.He enters the octagon at 26-8, with just 10 knockouts/TKOs to his name, and five submissions. His opponent, de Ridder, is an ex-ONE double champion aiming to capture UFC gold. A perfect 3-0 in the UFC, and 20-2 overall, with five knockouts/TKOs and 13 submissions, the Dutchman is a world-class foe.He recently derailed Bo Nickal's hype train in viral fashion, but isn't expected to beat Whittaker, who is a -155 favorite on DraftKings. De Ridder, by contrast, is a +130 underdog. The event starts at 12:00 PM E.T. (Eastern Time) / 9:00 AM P.T. (Pacific Time) / 8:00 PM G.S.T. (Gulf Standard Time).However, the Whittaker vs. de Ridder fight is expected to take place at around 5:45 PM E.T. / 2:45 PM P.T. / 1:45 AM G.S.T.Follow Sportskeeda for play-by-play analysis and live scoring of the upcoming middleweight fight.UFC Abu Dhabi: Robert Whittaker vs. Reinier de RidderRound 1:Round 2:Round 3:Round 4:Round 5: