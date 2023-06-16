Former UFC fighter Jake Shields recently weighed in on Conor McGregor being accused of sexual assault and backed controversial influencer Tristan Tate's opinion on the matter.

For context, McGregor has been accused of allegedly sexually assaulting a woman at the recent Miami Heat vs. Denver Nuggets NBA Finals Game 4 at the Kaseya Center in Florida on June 9. While the Irishman's team has denied the allegations, investigations are currently ongoing.

While this isn't the first time Conor McGregor has been accused of physically assaulting someone, Tristan Tate recently posted a tweet criticizing the media coverage of McGregor's case. Implying that since McGregor is rich and famous, he doesn't need to resort to raping for sex, Tate tweeted:

"Guilty until proven innocent. He’s now a “rapist” forever to everybody who dislikes him. Who’s the girl? Name protected of course. Does anybody take into account that Conor wouldn’t have to rape a woman to have sex because he’s handsome and famous? No. He’s a rapist now."

Tristan Tate @TateTheTalisman



Who’s the girl? Name protected of course.



Does anybody take into account that Conor wouldn’t have to rape a woman to have sex because he’s handsome and famous?



No.



He’s a rapist now. 🤡 twitter.com/bleacherreport… Bleacher Report @BleacherReport



He has denied the allegations A woman says Conor McGregor raped her at Game 4 of the NBA Finals, per @TMZ_Sports He has denied the allegations A woman says Conor McGregor raped her at Game 4 of the NBA Finals, per @TMZ_Sports He has denied the allegations https://t.co/zkJuHYxvSd Guilty until proven innocent. He’s now a “rapist” forever to everybody who dislikes him.Who’s the girl? Name protected of course.Does anybody take into account that Conor wouldn’t have to rape a woman to have sex because he’s handsome and famous?No.He’s a rapist now. 🤡 Guilty until proven innocent. He’s now a “rapist” forever to everybody who dislikes him.Who’s the girl? Name protected of course.Does anybody take into account that Conor wouldn’t have to rape a woman to have sex because he’s handsome and famous?No.He’s a rapist now. 🤡🌍 twitter.com/bleacherreport…

Considering that Jake Shields is well-known in the MMA community for boldly voicing his unfiltered takes and controversial opinions on social media, it was unsurprising to see the former UFC fighter agreeing with Tate. He backed the influencer in the comments section, stating:

"Rape allocations should be private unless there is a conviction or the accuser comes public."

Jake Shields @jakeshieldsajj @TateTheTalisman Rape allocations should be private unless there is a conviction or the accuser comes public @TateTheTalisman Rape allocations should be private unless there is a conviction or the accuser comes public

Conor McGregor assault allegations: Miami PD gives an update

Conor McGregor has recently been accused of allegedly sexually assaulting a woman in the men's washroom during his appearance at the NBA Finals Game 4 between Miami Heat and Denver Nuggets.

According to demand letters sent by the victim and her attorney to McGregor, the NBA, and the Miami Heat, the assault occurred just after the Nuggets won. As per the allegations, security personnel forced the victim into the men's washroom with McGregor.

Conor McGregor then allegedly tried to forcefully kiss her before trying to force her into performing oral sex. McGregor then pinned her against the wall to prevent her from leaving and ripped her pants, attempting to sodomize her. The woman claims to have elbowed 'The Notorious' multiple times to escape.

Taking cognizance of the incident, the Miami Police Department recently issued a statement clarifying that an investigation is ongoing. A tweet by MMA journalist Aaron Bronsteter reported:

"A statement from @MiamiPD officer Michael Vega regarding the allegations made against Conor McGregor: At this time all we can confirm is that MPD’s Special Victims Unit is investigating a report that was filed Sunday, June 11, 2023. This is an open investigation so no additional information can be released at this time."

Aaron Bronsteter @aaronbronsteter



"At this time all we can confirm is that MPD’s Special Victims Unit is investigating a report that was filed Sunday, June 11, 2023.



This is an open investigation so no… A statement from @MiamiPD officer Michael Vega regarding the allegations made against Conor McGregor:"At this time all we can confirm is that MPD’s Special Victims Unit is investigating a report that was filed Sunday, June 11, 2023.This is an open investigation so no… twitter.com/i/web/status/1… A statement from @MiamiPD officer Michael Vega regarding the allegations made against Conor McGregor:"At this time all we can confirm is that MPD’s Special Victims Unit is investigating a report that was filed Sunday, June 11, 2023. This is an open investigation so no… twitter.com/i/web/status/1…

Poll : 0 votes