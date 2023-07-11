UFC analyst Laura Sanko comes to Dana White’s defense after fan backlash over Robbie Lawler’s undercard placement

Laura Sanko recently came to the defense of Dana White after there was some fan backlash over Robbie Lawler's placement on the undercard of UFC 290 this past weekend.

Lawler's retirement bout against Niko Price served as the headliner of the prelims portion of the event, which aired on ABC. Sanko posted a heartfelt tribute to the former welterweight champion, which led to fans voicing their displeasure in the comment section with regards to the undercard placement. She reponded by mentioning it was actually a better placement, considering the number of networks airing the event:

"You have to remember that we were live on ABC...ESPN...and E+ at that time! Actually gave him the biggest audience possible"

Another fan commented that 'Ruthless' should have been awarded a post-fight bonus for his impressive win. The UFC analyst once again responded and noted that White would be taking care of the welterweight champion, saying:

"He's getting a seperate bonus (that will likely be much bigger). Dana said in the press conference."

Robbie Lawler's win and retirement was very well received as he ended his career on a high note as opposed to suffering an embarassing defeat.

UFC @ufc One last time on the mic for 'Ruthless' Robbie Lawler 🥲 #UFC290 One last time on the mic for 'Ruthless' Robbie Lawler 🥲 #UFC290 https://t.co/XwjpPFlBdF

Laura Sanko shares heartfelt tribute to Robbie Lawler after his retirement

Like many in the MMA community, Laura Sanko took to social media to share a hearfelt tribute to Robbie Lawler after he competed for the final time.

The UFC analyst posted a video on Instagram of her interaction with the Hall of Famer after conducting a backstage interview with him following his win. She thanked Lawler for paving the way for future generation of UFC fighters and mentioned that it was a memorable moment in her own career as a broadcaster:

"Getting the opportunity to personally thank Robbie Lawler for making me fall in love with mma was such a special moment in my career. I won’t ever forget [email protected]_rl your fingerprints are all over this sport and they will be forever. You helped make the UFC what it is today. And we can’t thank you enough"

