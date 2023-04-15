UFC analyst shares Israel Adesanya’s astonishing theory on testosterone levels

Israel Adesanya reclaimed the middleweight title at UFC 287 last weekend after knocking out Alex Pereira in Round 2 of their clash. 'The Last Stylebender' defeated a man that many believed to be his kryptonite, as Pereira had previously beaten Adesanya three times in combat sports.

Adesanya overcame enormous mental hurdles on his way to victory last weekend, and UFC commentator Jon Anik described him as a "mental giant." Anik hosts a weekly show called the Anik & Florian Podcast alongside former UFC fighter Kenny Florian.

On the most recent episode of their podcast, Jon Anik shared a comment that 'The Last Stylebender' made to him following his win over Pereira. Anik said that Israel Adesanya claimed he could increase his level of testosterone using his brain:

"[Adesanya] said to me on the post-fight show that he believes he can actually raise his own testosterone with his brain. Now, I wouldn't even put it f***ing past him... He is on a mental level that I think is far superior to a lot of this roster."

Watch the video below from 1:19:10:

Israel Adesanya's win over Alex Pereira will be remembered as the moment that a true champion defined his legacy. 'The Last Stylebender' exemplified the fighting spirit and believed in himself until the very end.

Adesanya's comments to Anik following the show may perk up the ears of some fans, as 'The Last Stylebender' went through a performance-enhancing drugs (PEDs) controversy several years ago.

The middleweight champion suffered a bout of gynecomastia, which is caused by a hormonal imbalance. It is often associated with taking PEDs and can occur when an athlete botches their cycle-off period.

Israel Adesanya's coach discussed the possibility of fighting Alex Pereira again

Israel Adesanya and Alex Pereira have fought twice in kickboxing and twice in MMA. The Brazilian currently holds a 3-1 advantage over Adesanya, but following UFC 287, it seems that 'The Last Stylebender' may have had the last laugh.

At the post-event press conference, Adesanya stated that he wants to face new competition instead of recycling past opponents.

The middleweight champion's coach, Eugene Bareman, appeared on Submission Radio following the pay-per-view. Bareman was asked whether he thought Israel Adesanya and Alex Pereira would meet again. He replied:

"I mean they might, but they're not gonna meet straight away. The story is what got Alex to this [title fight]... I'm sure smart people understand that... Look at who Israel fought to get his first title shot."

Watch the video below from 14:20:

